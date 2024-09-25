Sony Has Dropped the Ball With its PS5 30th Anniversary Release

Sony has completely botched the release of its new lineup of "30th Anniversary" PS5 consoles and controllers. Upon its reveal this past week, OG PlayStation fans (myself included) began drooling at the thought of owning any of Sony's new PS1-inspired items. In the days following its announcement, Sony continued to show off new images and footage of the 30th Anniversary gear, only further highlighting how cool it all is. Despite this widespread interest in the new PS5 consoles and accessories, though, Sony has for some reason failed to provide the most important details of all when it comes to its launch.

At the time of this writing, we're potentially less than 24 hours away from the 30th Anniversary PS5 collection releasing. I say "potentially" because we still don't know what time any of this will actually become available. Sony announced that pre-orders for the 30th Anniversary Collection will go live on September 26th, but a well-defined time within the day wasn't given. So does this mean that potential buyers of the 30th Anniversary PS5 need to stay up until (or past) midnight or will it drop in the middle of the day? Your guess is as good as mine.

Outside of this lack of release info, Sony also hasn't assigned prices to anything that it's selling. While there have been some reports come about that give us an idea of what to expect, Sony hasn't said a peep about how much the 30th Anniversary Collection consoles, DualSense controllers, or even the PlayStation Portal will be. To not provide these baseline bits of information isn't only confusing on Sony's behalf, it's maddening for those who are trying to determine if they'll even be able to afford what's being sold.

What's even more frustrating about this situation is the 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro, which is going to be very limited in nature. Only 12,300 units of this PS5 Pro bundle are being produced in total, which means it will likely sell out in under a minute. This console will be the one that most scalpers are targeting the most, with some already advertising that they'll resell it for $10,000. For Sony to not widely announce the prices or exact release timings of this collection means that there's a higher chance that scalpers will be the ones to snatch up the limited stock of this PS5 Pro whenever it does drop.

By all accounts, the release of this 30th Anniversary Collection has already been messy. Fans across social media and the internet at large still have so many questions about what is going on with this launch, and Sony's lips remain tight. Even once this release does happen, there's a good chance that the PlayStation Direct website will be a disaster just as it was with pre-orders for the PS5 in 2020. As a result, if you're trying to purchase any of these 30th Anniversary items for yourself, good luck — you're clearly going to need it.