Sony Shares Good News About PlayStation 5 Restocks

Sony's PlayStation 5 supply has fluctuated since the console launched with would-be buyers often scrambling to get in on physical and online restocks as they happen nowadays, but it looks like there's finally some good news on the horizon in terms of console supplies. Sony Interactive Entertainment's senior vice president and head of global sales and business operations, Veronica Rogers, said that the company plans a "significant ramp-up" of its console production for the remainder of 2022 which should help people get the console if they don't have one already.

Rogers said as much speaking to GamesIndustry.biz this week while touting some of the numbers Sony has put up in terms of PlayStation 5 sales. Rogers offered some reassuring comments about plans for PlayStation 5 supplies.

"To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one," Rogers said.

The comments which this reassurance stemmed from confirmed the latest sales figures for the PlayStation 5. Rogers said Sony has "sold more than 20 million PlayStation 5 consoles globally" at this time. Additional comments thanked the PlayStation community for their support.

"Since PS5's launch, our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver a truly next-gen gaming console that has won the world over and the we [sic] want to take this time to thank the fans for their support," Rogers said. "Your passion for the PlayStation brand is what drives us and what inspires us to innovate new technology, engineer the future of gaming, and continue creating the best place to play."

Greater supplies of the console and the subsequent restocks that'll ensue later this year come at a critical time for those who haven't yet gotten a PlayStation 5 yet seeing how games are starting to shift only to the current-gen consoles. Resident Evil 4's remake, for example, will only come to the newer Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as the PC platform while Gotham Knights notably scrapped its PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

Recent restocks have tried different anti-scalping measures, so expect to see those similarly employed in the future as more consoles become available.