New PS5 Update Adds Subtle Visual Change for PS5 Slim Consoles

A recent update for PlayStation 5 consoles around the globe has made a slight tweak to account for the new PS5 Slim. Within the past day, Sony pushed out a minor new PS5 firmware update. At the time, it wasn't known what exactly this patch did as Sony's own release notes for the update didn't provide clarity. As PlayStation 5 users were quick to notice, though, one small adjustment was made in association with a rather prominent visual feature of the platform.

Originally shared to Reddit, PlayStation fans noticed that the shutdown screen on the PS5 had received a very slight change. From the time when the PS5 first launched back in 2020 until earlier this week, putting the console in rest mode or shutting it down entirely would always result in a graphic of the PS5 appearing on-screen while it powered down. In light of the PS5 Slim releasing this week, though, Sony has opted to remove this graphic of the console and has now turned it into simply the light bars that are seen on PS5s. Again, it's a small tweak, but is one that will make a difference every time the hardware is now turned off.

So why exactly did Sony make this alteration to the PS5? Well, it's likely because the PS5 Slim boasts a different design compared to the standard model that has been on the market for the past three years. Not only is the console smaller, but its faceplates are a bit different, notably thanks to a dividing line that separates the platform into two distinct parts. Rather than try to have all PS5 shutdown screens reflect the version of the console that players might be using, Sony seems to have just eliminated the PS5 graphic entirely and has now switched to the vertical lights.

Did you happen to notice this change to the PS5 for yourself this week? And how do you feel about this shift that Sony has made to now incorporate the PS5 Slim as part of its family of systems? Let me know your own reaction either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

