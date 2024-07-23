New PS5 System Update Released With Patch Notes

A new system update for PlayStation 5 consoles has today been released by Sony. Generally speaking, Sony hasn’t released many major patches for the PS5 to this point in 2024. While there have been new console updates released at a steady cadence, none of them have greatly overhauled how the platform continues to work. With today’s new PS5 update, this largely remains true, although Sony has added some convenient quality-of-life features that users will surely be pleased with.

As of this moment, PS5 firmware version 24.05-09.60.00 can be downloaded and installed. For the most part, this update hinges on two major components that Sony has added. One is a new URL that PS5 users can generate to invite others to their gaming sessions more easily. These URLs can be obtained by selecting the “Share Link” prompt that appears on a given game’s tile and then scanning the accompanying QR code that appears.

Outside of this, Sony has also brought new voice command options to the PS5. Specifically, users can now use their voice to open the “Game Help” section of various games. Additionally, this PS5 patch also improves the console and DualSense controller’s stability, which is something that is seen with virtually every new update that is released.

To get a fully detailed look at what this new PS5 update has done, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

PS5 Update Version 24.05-09.60.00 Patch Notes