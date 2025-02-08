PSN Outage Sparks Outrage From PlayStation Users

The ongoing PlayStation Network outage has been causing quite a stir across social media, with many taking to the internet in droves to express their frustrations. For almost four hours all PSN services have been down due to an outage across the world. This means that services like gaming, PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct, PlayStation Video, and account management cannot be accessed at this time. Anyone who tries to attempt to access these services will run into issues, making it inaccessible to play online games or contact PSN friends. With the service still out, the community has made its way to Reddit to respond to the inability to play their PS4 and PS5 games this Friday night.

Many PlayStation users noted out of all the days to have an outage, it had to land on a Friday, which is a bummer for those who wanted to take time after a busy work day to play Marvel Rivals or Fortnite. Unfortunately, this isn’t just an issue across the United States, but across the globe. Typically, these sorts of outages last about 30 minutes to an hour, but in this case, this has been going on since 7:00 PM ET when the first reports came in. PlayStation has responded to the outage via X, but no indication has been made as to why this is happening. Given that PlayStation is aware of the issue, they are currently working on a solution to get it up and running again shortly (hopefully).

Reddit user Mikkelony took to the social media site to post about PSN being down on r/playstation. In response, over 7.6k comments have been posted in four hours. Many shed light on the issue, cracking jokes about touching grass or getting outside for once, but some have expressed frustration regarding their Friday evening plans being ruined due to the PSN outage.

Reddit user JNes12 stated, “Literally the worst time of the entire week to do maintenance”. As mentioned before, Friday has been a notorious day for gamers to get the opportunity to play a game to relax after a long week at work or get the chance to catch up with friends over an online game.

While we aren’t sure as to why PSN is down for this long, some are making predictions as to why this is happening, with one user suggesting, “With the website not being updated I’m curious if this could be another cyber attack? Odd time to do an update without any heads up.”

For those who aren’t aware, the user is bringing up one of the most notorious data breaches in history with the 2011 PlayStation Network Outage, which lasted a shocking 23 days due to a cyber attack. While it might just be a wild guess, seeing how the response from PlayStation was lackluster and the outage has gone on for over a few hours, we could perhaps be witnessing another cyber attack. Hopefully for a shorter amount of time, considering all of the online games that are set to release in the coming weeks, including Monster Hunter Wilds. Apologies to anyone who was currently playing the Wilds Beta this evening, but another opportunity will come next week!

Another user shed some humor to lighten up the rowdy crowd by stating, “WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO? INTERACT WITH MY WIFE AND CHILDREN? DISGUSTING!”

It’s understandable where all of these users are coming from, as many are used to not having to worry about the PSN going down for this long. Of course, we can’t start spreading misinformation or making wild assumptions, but we can actively take the time to understand that PlayStation is working on the issue and will hopefully fix it shortly.

How are all of you holding up with the PSN outage? What are you planning on doing now? Let us know in the comments section below!