One of the Best PSP Games Is Returning on PS5 and PS4

One of the best games ever released on the PSP (PlayStation Portable) is set to make a return on PS5 and PS4 consoles in the coming week. In recent years, Sony has slowly been bringing over many titles from the PSP to make them more easily accessible on current PlayStation platforms. Now, this trend is set to continue once again quite soon and will result in one of the most popular games from the PSP's early years making the jump to new hardware.

As of today, Sony announced that it will soon be re-releasing Daxter on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 next week on June 18. Per usual, this release will be available to those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium as it will join the list of "Classics" that are playable through the service. For those who want to buy Daxter on its own, though, it will also be purchaseable on the PlayStation Store. This version of the game is also confirmed to feature "up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters," to improve the original experience seen on PSP.

By all accounts, Daxter is one of the most popular games that ever came to the PSP during its life cycle. The spin-off in the Jak and Daxter franchise launched in 2006 and received much praise from critics and fans alike. While opinions always differ from person to person, Daxter is often cited as one of the best examples of what the PSP was capable of and helped make the platform that much more beloved in the early 2000s.

Perhaps the best thing about Daxter coming to modern PlayStation platforms is that it will now make nearly the entire Jak and Daxter series playable on PS5 and PS4. For multiple years at this point, Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, Jak 2, and Jak 3 have been available on newer PlayStation consoles alongside the spin-off Jak X: Combat Racing. With Daxter now also heading to PS5 and PS4, it means that only Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier remains stranded on old PlayStation hardware. Given that The Lost Frontier is often considered the worst game in the series, though, this omission is one that most fans likely won't care about too much.

