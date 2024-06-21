Xbox Confirms Gamescom Appearance and the Games It's Bringing

Xbox has confirmed that the company will be in attendance at Gamescom following their well-received Xbox Games Showcase that took place just over a week ago now, with Xbox expressing that this will be their "biggest booth yet" at the event set for late August. Building further excitement for their appearance, Xbox teased with a post on X (formerly Twitter) that players can expect to see the likes of Avowed, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Fallout 76, and World of Warcraft: The War Within showcased at Gamescom, though the post also mentions there will be more games present that aren't listed. This year's Gamescom scheduled to take place from August 21st – 25th in Cologne. The full list provided by Xbox includes:

Age of Mythology: Retold



Avowed



Ara: History Untold



Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Diablo Immortal



The Elder Scrolls Online



Fallout 76



Towerborne



World of Warcraft: The War Within



Meanwhile, PlayStation has confirmed to EuroGamer that they will not be attending Gamescom this year, consistently favoring their own State of Play events instead. A Sony spokesperson told EuroGamer that the company "currently have no plans to exhibit at Gamescom 2024," aligning them with another major company who will be sitting out. As Nintendo confirmed they would be sitting out of this year's Gamescom back in April, issuing a statement that celebrated the event for being "a central event for Nintendo in the event calendar. However, this year, after careful consideration, we have decided against participating in Cologne. Players can try out the games for Nintendo Switch instead as part of other Germany-wide events."

As for some of the games mentioned by Xbox, Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred got a confirmed release date during the Xbox Games Showcase, and while Towerborne began beta testing earlier this year and was notably absent from the previous event, it'll be nice to see what the developers at Stoic have done with the game in the time since. Additionally, the two Bethesda live-service games – The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) and Fallout 76 – have both undergone some exciting changes recently, with ESO ushering in Gold Road chapter DLC and Fallout 76 undergoing its first map expansion into Skyline Valley (ultimately making now the best time to get into 76 if you haven't already...trust us).

What mystery additional games do you think we'll see from Xbox at Gamescom?