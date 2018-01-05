PlayStation Reveals the Top Downloaded Games of 2017

Welcome to 2018! A fresh new start and a ton of new games to play! But first, let’s look back at 2017 a little bit now that Sony has revealed their most downloaded games of the past year. Some of the top picks were expected, and well deserved, but that definitely didn’t stop a few curveballs being thrown in there as well!

Let’s see what the top downloads were for 2017, and see where your favourites ranked on this list:

PlayStation 4 Games:

Call of Duty: WWII Destiny 2 Friday the 13th: The Game Horizon Zero Dawn Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2k18 Rocket League Minecraft Madden NFL 18 Ghost Recon Wildlands

PS4 Add-ons:

Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Destiny 2 Expansion Pass Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds Battlefield 1 Prem Pass Black Ops III – Giant Zombies Map Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – DLC1 Sabatoge Diablo III – Rise of the Necromancer Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack

PS4 Themes:

Legacy Dashboard Theme Friday the 13th: The Game Theme For Honor Dynamic Theme Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ops Theme Assassin’s Creed Origins – Dynamic Theme The Last of Us Part II Stop Sign Theme The Last of Us Outbreak Day Theme Blue-eyed Wolf Theme Rasta Reggae Skull HiQ Dynamic Theme Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme

PSVR Games:

Job Simulator Superhot VR PlayStation VR Worlds I Expect You To Die Batman: Arkham VR Skyrim VR Fruit Ninja VR Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Driveclub VR

PS Vita Games:

God of War: Collection PS Vita Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom Jak and Daxter Collection Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition Persona 4 Golden Salt and Sanctuary Need for Speed Most Wanted Ratchet & Clank Collection Star Wars: Battlefront II PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

PS Classics:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Bully Twisted Metal: Black Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Destroy All Humans! 2 The Warriors Destroy All Humans! Psychonauts Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy 1Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Where did your favourites stack up? Are you surprised by anything on the above lists? Whatever 2017 was, it’s in the rear view mirror now and we’ve got an entire new year ahead of us filled with gaming surprises!