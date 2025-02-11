PlayStation Fans Think a Parasite Eve Announcement Is Coming

After weeks of rumors, PlayStation announced this morning that a State of Play presentation will take place on Wednesday, February 12th at 5 p.m. ET. At this time, we don’t know what to expect from Sony, but the broadcast will last for more than 40 minutes in total. Naturally, this has kicked off a bunch of speculation about what Sony and its partners have in store. We don’t know what to expect just yet, but a lot of fans are under the impression that a reveal related to Parasite Eve could be in the works.

The source of this rumor comes from a leaker on the A9VG forums named Xun. Xun’s leaks have proven very reliable in the past, and the leaker is well known to users on ResetEra. Ahead of Sony’s announcement, the leaker shared the date of the State of Play in a strange image, with a thread title that translates to “the hypnotic soprano.” The image has a square piece of tofu with the letter “e” in it, leading to speculation that a Square Enix game will be announced. Between those two elements, fans are thinking that we could see something based on Parasite Eve.

a new playstation state of play will take place this week

For those unfamiliar with the game, Parasite Eve was released on the original PlayStation in 1998. Developed by Square (years before it merged with Enix), the game was a mash-up that featured RPG and survival horror elements. Parasite Eve put players in the role of protagonist Aya Brea, a New York City police officer investigating a mysterious occurrence at an opera. During the performance, the entire audience spontaneously bursts into flames. The only survivors are Aya, her date, and the opera singer. The game’s opening sequence would seem to fit well with the whole “hypnotic soprano” reference.

Parasite Eve is held in high-regard among fans, and recently topped ComicBook’s list of horror games in need of a remake or remaster. The game was critically and commercially successful, though the sequels produced diminishing returns. Despite Parasite Eve‘s popularity, it remains completely unavailable on modern platforms, including PlayStation 5. If Xun really is hinting at something connected to Parasite Eve, it’s possible we could just see the original PlayStation game made available, or it could be a remake. There’s simply no way of knowing at this time.

Readers are always advised to take rumors with a grain of salt, and this one is no exception. While this person is seen as very reliable by users on ResetEra, the leaker never outright says that there’s going to be a new Parasite Eve game. In fact, some posters have interpreted it in a totally different way; one person thinks it could be a hint at Kingdom Hearts 4! Thankfully, with the State of Play set to take place tomorrow, we should have answers soon.

Are you hoping to see a Parasite Eve reboot or remaster announced? Do you think fans are reading too much into all this?