New PlayStation Sale Has Discounts for Over 1,000 Games

✖

Sony’s running another of its big PlayStation sales right now with tons of games, DLC, and special versions of different titles discounted. The sale is focused solely on indie games, so you won’t find any releases from some of the biggest PlayStation exclusives that we’ll hopefully hear more about in the coming weeks, but the sale still encompasses over 1,000 items with a good chance at least one of those will become a new favorite of yours.

In total, there are exactly 1,340 items listed in the sale. That includes different versions of the games, however, so there aren’t that many games exactly, but there are still plenty of products to look through. Discounts vary depending on the game and how long it’s been out, but it’s not uncommon to see games that cost $40 marked down to less than half of their original price, and some games are even down to around $3 each.

ˢᵐᵃˡˡ ᵗᵉᵃᵐˢ, 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘 adventures! The PlayStation Indies promotion returns to PlayStation Store, starting today: https://t.co/U1ondl5Tua pic.twitter.com/ufUCch6btT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 4, 2021

To see everything that’s included in the sale, you can check out the PlayStation Store page for the indie sale right here. That includes all of the prices as well as the previous costs for the game so you can see how much you’re saving, but you’ll have to thumb through the different pages to scan the games on sale. If you want to just CTRL+F your way through a list to see if a game you’ve had your eye on has been discounted, you can look through the bulleted list here.

Below you’ll find a small slice of the games on sale. Things like Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Untitled Goose Game, and the Outlast series are included in the sale with their discounted prices for 20 different games found below.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – $27.99

Hunt: Showdown – $17.99

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $8.99

Outer Wilds – $14.99

Crysis Remastered – $14.99

Untitled Goose Game – $11.99

Undertale – $10.04

Outlast – $3.99

Outlast 2 – $5.99

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – $25.99

Dead Cells – $14.99

The Wolf Among Us – $5.99

Daymare: 1998 – $19.99

The Escapists + The Escapists 2 – $10.49

My Time at Portia – $10.49

I am Bread – $2.33

SOMA – $2.99

Super Meat Boy Forever – $14.99

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition – $5.99

Raji: An Ancient Epic – $12.49

PlayStation’s indie sale is scheduled to end on June 19th, so be sure to grab what you want from the discounts before the event ends.