New PlayStation Sale Features Huge Discounts on Every Platform

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched another brand-new sale to keep you indoors and to raid your wallets.

Dubbed, “The Great Indoors,” the sale features a nice mix between hefty discounts on some new, big AAA releases, as well as many indie games you may have missed. Not only does the new sale check the box in terms of quality, it also provides on the quantity side, with 503 sales across PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3, and of course the PlayStation Vita.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, rather than list every single game, here are the standouts, and the game’s most likely to pile up in your shopping cart:

PlayStation 4

Grand Theft Auto V — $29.99 — Save 50%

NBA Live 18: The One Edition — $4.99 — Save 85%

Madden NFL 18 — $17.99 — Save 70%

The Sim 4 — $24.99 — Save 50%

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands — $19.79 — Save 67%

Titanfall 2 — $4.99 — Save 80%

Rocket League — $11.99 — Save 40%

NBA 2K18 — $29.99 — Save 50%

Hidden Agenda — $3.99 — Save 80%

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters — $5.99 — Save 70%

Bully (PS2 Classic) — $8.99 — Save 40%

Star Wars Battlefront II – $23.99 — Save 60%

Elite Dangerous — $11.99 — Save 60%

For Honor — $19.79 — Save 67%

NHL 18 — $19.79 — Save 67%

Need for Speed Payback — $23.99 — Save 60%

ARK: Survival Evolved — $29.99 — Save 50%

Jak and Daxter Bundle — $19.99 — Save 50%

Oxenfree — $4.99 — Save 75%

WWE 2K18 — $29.99 — Save 50%

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End — $15.99 — Save 60%

DOOM — 20.99 — Save 33%

Little Nightmares — $7.99 — Save 60%

XCOM 2 — $19.79 — Save 67%

Dishonored 2 — $19.99 — Save 50%

BioShock: The Collection — $19.79 — Save 67%

Alienation — $4.99 — Save 75%

The Last Guardian — $17.99 — Save 55%

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — $40.19 — Save 33%

Tooth and Tail — $7.99 — Save 50%

And many, many, more…

PlayStation VR

Farpoint — $29.99 — Save 40%

Stifled — $11.99 — Save 40%

Driveclub VR — $5.99 — Save 70%

Star Trek: Bridge Crew — $19.99 — Save 60%

Bound — $5.99 — Save 70%

Trackmania Turbo — $11.99 — Save 70%

RIGS Mechanized Combat League — $8.99 — Save 70%

Eagle Flight –$14.79 — Save 63%

PlayStation VR Worlds — $6.99 — Save 65%

Statik — $7.99 — Save 60%

And more…

PlayStation 3

Jax and Daxter Collection (PS3) — $3.99 — Save 60%

Mass Effect Trilogy (PS3) — $9.89 — Save 67%

inFAMOUS Collection (PS3) — $4.49 — Save 70%

BioShock Infinite (PS3) — $5.99 — Save 70%

The Sly Collection (PS3) — $5.24 — Save 65%

Ratchet & Clank Collection (PS3) — $5.99 — Save 70%

Fight Night Champions (PS3) — $4.99 — Save 50%

And more…

As said above, the sale is huge, so if you don’t like anything you see then be sure to check it our for yourself right here. The sale is heavy on PlayStation 4 games, so if you’re looking for more new releases to play, you’re in luck. However, if you looking for games to bolster your PlayStation Vita or PlayStation VR libraries, you may have less luck.