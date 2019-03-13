PlayStation’s Shawn Layden on a “Post-Console” World

With every generation, there is a chosen one. No, we’re not talking about Buffy the Vampire Slayer, we’re talking about each wave of consoles that gamers have enjoyed thus far. But the industry is changing, and Sony’s own Shawn Layden is weighing in on a “post-console” world.

Speaking with the folks over at Game Informer, Layden opened up a bit about the direction gaming could be heading in and how Sony is looking into what it would mean for them in a world post-console.

“I don’t want to put too fine a point on this because it might upset some of the people I work with, but I think effectively, we’re looking at kind of a post-console world where you can have quality gaming experiences across a variety of technologies. Sure, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro provide what, of course, we think is the best gaming experience, but the other consoles out there, be it Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X, or tablets, or phones — there are great experiences across all these.

“What we need to do is recognize all that. We’re not little gaming ghettos that are not federated or aligned at all. We’re all part of the same gaming community, we just come at it through different doorways. I think the future will be an extension of that metaphor. Your platform is not your hideaway. It’s just your doorway to all these other gamer folk.”

As pointed out on Resetera, it’s an interesting time to be talking about this sort of outlook, especially with Xbox streamlining into the PC-verse more thoroughly and taking gaming to an all-new mobile place with xCloud.

With previous talk that generational platforms could be irrelevant in the next cycle, it is an interesting notion to ponder how different console — and gaming in generation – culture could become in the near future.

What do you think about the current state of gaming and its evolutionary progress? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

