Today is the day! The PlayStation Showcase 2021, announced last week, is officially set to kick off later today and reveal a whole bunch of news and announcements for the PlayStation 5. Ahead of the event itself, we have gathered together everything you need to know about the PlayStation event, including how to watch and what to expect.

How to Watch the PlayStation Showcase 2021

As usual for the various PlayStation events like this, the PlayStation Showcase 2021 will helpfully be available to watch across different platforms as it happens live. That includes both on YouTube and on Twitch. We have embedded the YouTube stream above, but it is perhaps worth noting that the Twitch stream will likely be roughly 30 seconds ahead if you are wanting to avoid social media ruining surprises early.

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 is set to kick off at 1PM PT/4PM ET and run for roughly 40 minutes. There will also be “updates from some of the studio teams featured in the Showcase” after the event, according to PlayStation.

What to Expect From the PlayStation Showcase 2021

Exactly what will appear during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 remains a mystery. It is known that it will largely be about new and upcoming PlayStation 5 video games, and that the next-gen PlayStation VR will not be present during the event. Beyond that, just about anything is fair game with likely appearances from the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and there could be much-rumored God of War: Ragnarok news as well.

40 minutes is a hefty chunk of time for an event, especially with there being an extended period of more information after the fact. The expectation does seem to be that first-party PlayStation developers will have a big presence, so that could mean we finally get a look at more exclusives that have yet to be officially announced.

