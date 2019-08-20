PlayStation Now Publishing Games on PC

It’s official, PlayStation is publishing games on PC. Well, some games. Today, ReadySet Heroes from developer Robot Entertainment went up on the Epic Games Store, or at least its listing did. And what does the listing reveal? Oh, just that Sony Interactive Entertainment is the publisher. Now, as you may know, earlier this year Quantic Dreams’ former PlayStation exclusives, such as Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, found their way onto the Epic Games Store, but they were self-published by Qunatic Dreams. In other words, this is the first time Sony has popped up as a publisher on the site.

Now, as you will know, earlier in the week, PlayStation more or less teased it would be bringing some games to other platforms, primarily PC. More specifically, it teased that certain games that would benefit from a wider install base could find their way onto other platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We must support the PlayStation platform — that is nonnegotiable,” said PlayStation boss Shawn Layden while speaking with Bloomberg. “That said, you will see in the future some titles coming out of my collection of studios which may need to lean into a wider installed base.”

Now, from the sounds of it, big PlayStation franchises aren’t going anywhere, but it looks like some multiplayer games from Sony could dabble with other platforms, and it appears the PlayStation makers are testing the waters with ReadySet Heroes, a smaller indie title that’s unlikely to set the world on fire.

“Go from zero to HERO in this fast-paced multiplayer dungeon crawler meets EPIC arena brawl,” reads an official pitch of the game, which will release on October 1 via PC and PS4. “Choose your character, then race through random dungeons to slay monsters, dodge traps and collect tons of loot to power-up. You’ll need it as there are other players or an opposing team racing through the same dungeon! Whomever reaches the end of dungeon first triggers a intense “winner-take-all” arena brawl. Whether its 2 teams or 4 solo players, only one winner or winning team will be left standing.”

Again, it remains to be seen where this goes, but like its major competitor, Microsoft, Sony is starting to explore publishing some of its games on other platforms, which, at the very least, is exciting news for PC gamers.