Missing PlayStation Stars Content Reported After Feature Finally Returns

After going down at pretty much the worst possible time, PlayStation’s digital collectible system called PlayStation Stars is finally coming back online for users in different regions. The PlayStation Stars feature went down amid the Days of Play event over a month ago which meant that many weren’t able to capitalize on the sales to earn more PlayStation Stars points which could then be converted into collectibles or even store credit, but it’s at least back now for people who still have more purchases to make. The only problem now, however, is that many PlayStation Stars users are reporting that some of their earned collectibles are missing and that some point acquisitions aren’t being tracked correctly.

PlayStation Stars users started seeing notifications around a week ago that said that the program would be back up and running soon, and in recent days, more and more people have said online that it’s becoming available once more for them. The rollout doesn’t appear to be 100% complete yet, but it’s still ongoing.

The problem, however, is that not everything is as it’s supposed to be even with PlayStation Stars coming back online. Posts within the PlayStation Stars subreddit have said as much with players taking inventory of what’s in their collections and what should be there. One post in particular said that their preorder collectible from God of War Ragnarok‘s release has gone missing from their digital trophy case. Others in the comments said that the same thing has happened with a Symbiote collectible from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with more chiming in to say that those two collectibles in particular seemingly the ones that many people are having problems with.

Others in separate posts showed screenshots of their PlayStation Stars activity logs where there should’ve been points generated from purchases made during June. PlayStation Stars has been down for awhile now, so it’s reasonable to expect that some of the purchases might be playing catchup when it comes to having them accurately reflected in the points trackers, but it’s another issue that some PlayStation Stars users are facing regardless now that it’s back up.

PlayStation does not really share many updates on PlayStation Stars outside of notices in the app and the occasional PlayStation Blog post talking about what’s new that month, though we’ll perhaps hear more updates on fixes for these PlayStation Stars issues players have been experiencing after the rollout is finished.