Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Story Already Done

Last year, Square Enix released Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second chapter in the overall Remake trilogy. Information on the third and final chapter has been limited so far, but it seems development is moving along nicely. Apparently, Square Enix finished writing the scenario for the game at the end of 2024. In an interview with Famitsu (translated by @Genki_JPN), producer Yoshinori Kitase said that he is “very satisfied with it, so I’m sure it will be a satisfying conclusion for fans as well.” Kitase went on to note that the goal was to balance faithfulness to the original Final Fantasy VII, while offering something new.

“As the next part is the conclusion, I gave Nomura the homework that I want something that would respect the original, while also giving a sense of satisfaction beyond what could be experienced in the original, something that would conclude the Remake Project,” Kitase told Famitsu.

It will be interesting to see if the developers can bring things to a satisfying conclusion. Final Fantasy VII is considered one of the greatest video games ever made, and the developers have a significant task ahead of them. Not only do they have to come up with an ending that channels the best parts of the original, but they also have to make players feel like the remake trilogy as a whole was justified. That’s a tall task, and the conclusion is going to have a big impact on how the project is viewed by fans. Throughout the first two chapters, we’ve already seen several elements that weren’t in the original game, including a much larger role for Zack Fair.

At this time, the third chapter of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy does not have a release window. When it does come out, it will be a timed exclusive on PlayStation 5, just like the first two games. However, it appears that Square Enix has big plans to bring these games to other platforms. Late last year, Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy director Naoki Hamaguchi teased plans to do just that. Nothing has been confirmed by Square Enix just yet, but there has been speculation that we could see these games released on Xbox Series X|S, as well as Nintendo Switch 2. The publisher has spent a lot of money developing these games, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth sales have been on the weaker side. Bringing the trilogy to more platforms could help turn things around.

Hopefully Square Enix will have more to say about the game in the near future. About four years passed between the releases of Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth, so chances are, we could be waiting at least a few more years before we get to see how this all comes to a conclusion.

