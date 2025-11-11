PlayStation State of Play Japan: How to Watch and What to Expect

PlayStation is holding (presumably) its final State of Play for 2025 today that will focus entirely on games from Japan and other Asian countries. The event, which was announced earlier this week, somewhat came out of nowhere, as many didn’t anticipate another State of Play to transpire before the end of the year. As luck would have it, though, PlayStation clearly has some more announcements to make before it turns the page to 2026, which is great news for those who want to learn more about what is in the pipeline for PS5.

If you’re looking to watch this State of Play for yourself today as it transpires, here’s how you can do so and what you should expect from the broadcast.

How to Watch State of Play Japan

State of Play Japan is set to kick off this afternoon (November 11th) at 5pm ET/2pm PT. The broadcast is said to last 40 minutes in total and will feature actor Yuki Kaji as the event’s host. Typically, PlayStation streams its State of Play events across both YouTube and Twitch, but today’s stream is only set to be on YouTube.

The big caveat with this State of Play is that it will only be broadcast with Japanese language audio. As such, if you’re an English speaker, you’ll need to be prepared to watch the broadcast with subtitles on.

What to Expect From This State of Play

Currently, PlayStation hasn’t announced any specific games that will be appearing in the State of Play Japan. Given that we have a narrowed window of what to expect from the stream since it will only center around Japanese and Asian-developed games, this means we can make some logical guesses of what might show up.

I’m of the belief that Capcom will have something new to say about Resident Evil Requiem, since the next entry in the survival-horror series is quickly approaching its February 2026 release date. Capcom has remained dodgy about Requiem in recent months, which means that we might finally get more news at this State of Play. We could end up seeing more of Pragmata, too.

I also expect to hear more on Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls during this State of Play. Announced earlier this year, Marvel Tokon is being published by PlayStation through a collaboration with Marvel and developer Arc System Works. Details on the game’s release have yet to be shared, so if PlayStation wants to focus on any of its own exclusives in this presentation, I think Marvel Tokon would make the most sense to debut something new.

Other than these two major predictions, we could also see publishers Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Konami, Sega, and Koei Tecmo make announcements of their own. It remains to be seen if any of these publishers actually take part in this State of Play, but their potential involvement will definitely make this event worth keeping an eye on later today.

