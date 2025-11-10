New PlayStation State of Play Announced With a Unique Twist

A new PlayStation State of Play has been announced for this week, but it comes with a unique twist. Typically, PlayStation holds a State of Play broadcast every September, which ends up being its final major stream of the year. While this annual September event once again transpired in 2025, PlayStation is now surprising fans with yet another State of Play that will focus on upcoming titles from a specific region.

Set to take place tomorrow, November 11th, this new State of Play is specifically being dubbed “State of Play Japan”. For the first time ever, this State of Play variant will exclusively highlight games that are in the works from Japanese (and other Asian) developers and publishers. The broadcast is said to last roughly 40 minutes in total and “will be packed with great games, interviews, and new looks at anticipated titles.”

Tune in Tuesday at 2pm PT | 5pm ET for State of Play Japan, a special broadcast curated for gamers in Japan and Asia.



This episode is broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles https://t.co/o4bu46gzrw pic.twitter.com/iLwpOdLgJs — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 10, 2025

For now, we won’t yet know what games for PS5 and PS4 might be present at this State of Play, but PlayStation has said that the presentation will include titles that range from “beloved series to distinctive indie creations.” With this in mind, we could see anything from Resident Evil Requiem to Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls. Other prominent Japanese publishers that could look to make announcements of their own include Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Konami, and Koei Tecmo. PlayStation itself is also a Japanese company, which means that we could see certain first-party announcements from the publisher as well.

If you’re looking to watch this State of Play for yourself, it will begin airing on November 11th at 2pm PT/5pm ET. This time around, the stream is only said to be taking place on YouTube, with Twitch being left out of the mix. Additionally, those looking to watch the event in English-speaking territories will have to view it with subtitles on, as the broadcast will only be presented in Japanese audio.

