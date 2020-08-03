✖

PlayStation today announced that a new State of Play will take place later this week on Thursday, August 6th, at 4PM ET/1PM PT. While the specifics contents of the new State of Play like what games precisely will be shown remains unknown, PlayStation has tried fairly hard to set certain expectations by being very clear in every part of the announcement that no big PlayStation 5 announcements will be included as part of the streamed event.

"[S]tate of Play returns this Thursday with a focus on third-party-published games coming to PS4 and PS VR," shares Sid Shuman, Senior Director, SIE Content Communications, in the PlayStation blog post announcing the new State of Play. "We’ll have a few PS5 game updates on third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase."

State of Play returns Thursday at 1:00pm Pacific! What to expect:

▪️ A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games

▪️ A few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase

▪️ No big PS5 announcements! Tune-in details: https://t.co/kgrDFZsHd2 pic.twitter.com/9AIPFnh3CT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2020

The new State of Play is scheduled to go for 40 minutes or so, and, again, will not include any major PS5 announcements. According to Shuman, that includes "no PlayStation Studios updates" or any updates related to "hardware, business, preorders, or dates either." Now, could this be a smokescreen? Maybe! But not likely. Nothing is stopping PlayStation from having a second, PS5-focused event later this month, after all, and setting expectations early for Thursday should hopefully curb some disappointment.

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think about the PS5 peripheral news? Are you bummed that PS5 video games can't use DualShock 4 controllers? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.