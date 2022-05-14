PlayStation State of Play Possibly Happening in June

✖

A new PlayStation State of Play may be happening in June. It has been many, many months since the last big PlayStation State of Play. Earlier this year, there was a State of Play that focused on Japanese games and then there was one dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy, but nothing that quite rivals the one we got last September. In September 2021, Sony put together a massive PlayStation State of Play with reveals for games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Wolverine, God of War: Ragnarok, and many, many more. We're still waiting for more news on many of those games and it seems like there's a good chance we'll be getting some very, very soon.

According to Jeff Grubb, he has heard that PlayStation may be hosting a State of Play in the first week of June. Grubb stated he couldn't confirm it as a fact or just speculation from sources, but was willing to say this is where the proper reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II could happen. The new entry in the shooter franchise is heavily rumored to have an official unveiling on or around June 9th, so this wouldn't be too surprising. Although Microsoft is acquiring Activision, the deal has not completed and Sony still has a partnership for Call of Duty that comes through the way of things like advertising. As of right now, there's no concrete ideas of what PlayStation could show at such an event, but with games like God of War: Ragnarok expected to release later this year, it seems like the most likely candidate. Of course, fans should still take all of this with a grain of salt until Sony actually announces anything.

With Xbox, Ubisoft, and others all expected to have presentations this summer, it only makes sense for Sony to jump in on the action and get fans excited about what it has planned over the next year. There are also still a lot of unknown games in development, such as The Last of Us multiplayer game that has been in the works for several years. Only time will tell if Sony has anything new up its sleeve.

