Gaming

PlayStation Store Offering Great Deals On Bandai Namco Anime Games

Who doesn’t love a good game based on a hit anime? Fortunately, Bandai Namco has a huge helping […]

By

Who doesn’t love a good game based on a hit anime? Fortunately, Bandai Namco has a huge helping of them, and now you can get them on sale this week as part of Sony‘s latest sale on the PlayStation Store.

Now, the newly released Dragon Ball FighterZ isn’t on sale, sadly, but there are still a lot of great bargains to be had, including deals on Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, a handful of Naruto titles (including the triple pack that is Legacy), Gundam Versus and several others!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s run down the games that you can get on sale from right now through early next Tuesday, February 13. Time to stock up!

.hack//G.U. Last Recode

$34.99

30%

Accel World VS Sword Art Online

$29.99

50%

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth

$17.99

70%

Digimon World: Next Order

$29.99

50%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

$9.99

75%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass

$12.49

50%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Bundle

$19.49

70%

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2

$23.99

60%

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack 1

$5.99

40%

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack Set

$10.19

40%

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Deluxe Edition

$44.99

50%

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Season Pass

$14.99

50%

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE Super Bundle

$33.99

60%

GOD EATER 2: Rage Burst

$14.99

75%

GOD EATER: Resurrection

$4.99

75%

GUNDAM VERSUS

$35.99

40%

J-STARS Victory VS+

$14.99

75%

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle

$14.99

75%

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2

$13.99

30%

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst

$13.99

30%

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy

$48.99

30%

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy

$27.99

30%

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4

$14.99

75%

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Deluxe Edition

$31.99

60%

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Season Pass

$11.99

40%

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO

$24.99

50%

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO Pack

$9.99

50%

NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM

$13.99

30%

ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition

$21.12

75%

ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Pack

$6.24

75%

One Piece: Burning Blood

$14.99

75%

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

$14.99

75%

ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition

$27.99

30%

Saint Seiya Soldiers’ Soul

$14.99

75%

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment

$4.99

75%

SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization

$14.99

75%

SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition

$21.24

75%

SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Season Pass

$12.49

50%

Sword Art Online: Lost Song

$14.99

75%

TALES OF BERSERIA

$23.99

60%

Tales of Zestiria

$14.99

75%

As far as what you should pick up, Gundam Versus is definitely a safe bet if you’re into mech action, and the Naruto and Dragon Ball Xenoverse games are musts against fellow anime players.

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts