PlayStation Store Offering Great Deals On Bandai Namco Anime Games

Who doesn’t love a good game based on a hit anime? Fortunately, Bandai Namco has a huge helping of them, and now you can get them on sale this week as part of Sony‘s latest sale on the PlayStation Store.

Now, the newly released Dragon Ball FighterZ isn’t on sale, sadly, but there are still a lot of great bargains to be had, including deals on Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, a handful of Naruto titles (including the triple pack that is Legacy), Gundam Versus and several others!

Let’s run down the games that you can get on sale from right now through early next Tuesday, February 13. Time to stock up!

As far as what you should pick up, Gundam Versus is definitely a safe bet if you’re into mech action, and the Naruto and Dragon Ball Xenoverse games are musts against fellow anime players.