Huge PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale Discounts 419 PS4 and PS5 Games

The PlayStation Store Black Friday sale is here, with 419 discounts on a wide range of PS4 and PS5 games and their complimentary DLC content. Live now and until November 31, the Black Friday sale features not only dirt cheap games, but plenty of deals on 2021’s biggest and best games, including games up for several awards at The Game Awards next month, like Returnal, Far Cry 6, Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Hitman 3.
Below, you can check out all of the most notable deals, including a list of the 2021 games on sale. Each game below is hyperlinked with a link that will bring you straight to its respective PlayStation Store listing. In some cases, there are two prices listed for a game, and that’s because both the PS4 and PS5 versions are on sale at different prices. Meanwhile, there are also trailers for some of the games.
Videos by ComicBook.com
That said, it’s important to keep in mind that these are limited-time deals. Everything below is accurate at the moment of publishing, but by the time you’re reading this, this may no longer be the case.
2021 Games
- Far Cry 6 — $40
- Back 4 Blood — $42
- NBA 2K22 — $30 -$35
- FIFA 22 — $35 – $48
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — $38
- Rider’s Republic — $40
- Madden NFL 22 — $30 — $42
- Deathloop — $30
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — $49
- Diablo II: Resurrected — $30
- Tales of Arise — $41
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut — $40 – $50
- Resident Evil Village — $30
- Psychonauts 2 — $42
- It Takes Two — $24
- NHL 22 — $36 – $45
- Just Dance 2022 — $30
- Returnal — $50
- MLB The Show 21 — $20 – $30
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition — $34
- Lost Judgment — $42
- SnowRunner — $20
- Little Nightmares II — $20
- Guilty Gear -Strive- — $39
- Hell Let Loose — $29
- Hitman 3 — $24
- Death Stranding’s Director Cut — $40
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries –– $22
- Outriders — $20
- JETT: The Far Shore — $22
- Orcs Must Die! 3 — $22
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster — $30