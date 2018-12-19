PlayStation Store Holiday Sale Week 2 Is Now Live

Last week, Sony launched a huge PlayStation Store holiday sale that put over a thousand games on sale, including hit releases and several cult classics worth adding to your collection. But if that wasn’t enough, the publisher just kicked off a second week of holiday savings, with even more games on sale. As if the first one didn’t have enough.

The sale is going on here, and offers a number of discounts on favorites like Grand Theft Auto V, Spider-Man, Madden NFL 19 and more. And if you’re a PlayStation Plus member, you can save a few extra bucks on select titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sale’s going on through Christmas Day, December 25. So you’ve got time to stock up on some great games. Check out the best deals listed below!

Assassin’s Creed, Battlefield V and More…

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag- $23.09 ($20.09 PS Plus)

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Gold Edition- $29.99 ($24.99 PS Plus)

Bastion- $3.74

Crimsonland- $5.59 ($4.19 PS Plus)

Full Throttle Remastered- $8.99 ($8.24 PS Plus)

Grim Fandango Remastered- $4.49 ($3.74 PS Plus)

Journey- $4.49 ($2.99 PS Plus)

Journey Collector’s Edition- $7.49 ($4.99 PS Plus)

Knack- $5.99 ($3.99 PS Plus)

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham- $5.99

Lego Jurassic World- $5.99

Mad Max- $4.99

Oddworld: New N’ Tasty- $4.99

Reverie- $7.79

Roundabout- $2.99 ($1.99 PS Plus)

Senran Kagura Estival Versus- $23.99 ($19.99 PS Plus)

Skullgirls 2nd Encore- $7.49

Slain: Back From Hell- $2.99

Thief- $4.99 ($2.99 PS Plus)

Time Recoil- $5.59 ($4.19 PS Plus)

Transistor- $4.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy- $9.99 ($7.99 PS Plus)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey- $35.99 ($29.99 PS Plus)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition- $47.99 ($39.99 PS Plus)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition- $59.99 ($49.99 PS Plus)

Assassin’s Creed Origins- $29.99 ($23.99 PS Plus)

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition- $34.99 ($27.99 PS Plus)

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition- $59.99 ($49.99 PS Plus)

Battlefield V- $35.99 ($29.99 PS Plus)

Battlefield V Deluxe Edition- $47.99 ($39.99 PS Plus)

Capcom Beat Em Up Bundle- $15.99

Carnival Games- $25.99

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood- $11.99 ($9.99 PS Plus)

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection: War and Death- $19.99 ($11.99 PS Plus)

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection- $79.99 ($69.99 PS Plus)

Destiny 2: Forsaken Digital Deluxe Edition- $71.99 ($67.99 PS Plus)

Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection- $41.99 ($35.99 PS Plus)

Disgaea 5 Complete Bundle- $31.99 ($27.99 PS Plus)

Dishonored 2- $13.19

Dishonored Definitive Edition- $9.99

Doom + Wolfenstein II Bundle- $27.99

EA Sports NHL 19- $29.99 ($23.99 PS Plus)

Earth Atlantis- $7.49 ($5.99 PS Plus)

Fallout 4- $14.99

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition- $29.99

Fallout 76- $40.19

Fallout 76: Tricentennial Edition- $51.99

FIFA 19/NHL 19 Bundle- $51.99 ($43.99 PS Plus)

FIFA 19 Champions Edition- $39.99 ($31.99 PS Plus)

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition- $49.99 ($39.99 PS Plus)

For Honor Marching Fire Expansion- $23.09 ($20.09 PS Plus)

Fortnite, Uncharted and More…

Fortnite: Deluxe Founder’s Pack- $29.99

Fortnite: Standard Founder’s Pack- $19.99

Fortnite: Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack- $44.99

Ghostbusters- $19.99 ($14.99 PS Plus)

God of War- $27.99 ($25.99 PS Plus)

God of War: Digital Deluxe Edition- $34.99 ($32.49 PS Plus)

L.A. Noire- $19.99

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition- $9.99 ($7.49 PS Plus)

Madden NFL 19- $29.99 ($23.99 PS Plus)

Madden NFL 19/FIFA 19- $51.99 ($43.99 PS Plus)

Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition- $39.99 ($31.99 PS Plus)

Marvel’s Spider-Man- $40.19

Metal Slug 3- $7.49 ($5.99 PS Plus)

MX vs. ATV All Out- $24.99 ($14.99 PS Plus)

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2- $19.49

NBA Live 19: The One Edition- $13.19 ($9.99 PS Plus)

Overwatch Legendary Edition- $35.99 ($29.99 PS Plus)

Prototype- $11.99 ($9.89 PS Plus)

Prey- $17.99

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition- $19.99

Prey: Mooncrash- $9.99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019: David Beckham Edition- $41.99 ($34.99 PS Plus)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Legendary Edition- $47.99 ($39.99 PS Plus)

Prototype 2- $13.99 ($9.99 PS Plus)

Ratchet & Clank- $15.99

Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash- $23.99 ($19.99 PS Plus)

Skyrim Special Edition/Fallout 4 GOTY Edition- $51.99

Sonic Forces- $23.99 ($19.99 PS Plus)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $23.99 ($17.99 PS Plus)

Star Wars: Battlefront II- $9.89 ($7.49 PS Plus)

Super Bomberman R- $23.99 ($19.99 PS Plus)

The Crew 2- $25.79 ($19.79 PS Plus)

The Sims 4- $13.19 $9.99 (PS Plus)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition- $23.99 ($17.99 PS Plus)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition- $51.99 ($38.99 PS Plus)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition- $35.99 ($26.99 PS Plus)

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition- $35.99 ($26.99 PS Plus)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End- $15.99

Watch Dogs 2- $23.99 ($17.99 PS Plus)

Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition- $27.99 ($20.99 PS Plus)

Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition- $39.99 ($29.99 PS Plus)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $19.79

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition- $19.79

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack- $14.99

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana- $47.99 ($41.99 PS Plus)

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner Mars- $17.99 ($14.99 PS Plus)

You’ve got until Christmas to clean up, so don’t miss out!