PlayStation Store Just Added One of the Most Helpful Features From Steam

Sony just added a new feature to the PlayStation Store that many who use Steam find incredibly helpful. As the years have passed, Sony has continued to bring improvements to the PS Store that aid PS5 and PS4 users when it comes to deciding which games they should buy. One of the most prominent features that wasn’t added too long ago was a 5-star review system, which let PlayStation fans give games a rating based on their own experiences. Now, Sony has expanded this feature further, allowing users to go much deeper than before.

As of this week, a new addition to the PlayStation Store was quietly pushed live. This feature specifically is an upgraded reviews system that lets PlayStation users now write their own thoughts on a game in addition to leaving a 5-star designation. Written reviews can only be 4,000 characters in length and can also apply to a certain version of a game you may have bought. So if you specifically have thoughts on the Digital Deluxe version of a game like MLB The Show 25, you can annotate that this is the edition you’re reviewing.

As mentioned, this review system is one that has been prominent on Steam for years and has often been seen as one of the best components of the PC gaming platform. For PlayStation to now borrow this idea for its own marketplace is pretty smart and helps make the PS Store that much better than it previously was.

This PS Store Addition Could Come With Some Drawbacks

While it’s great to see that the PlayStation Store is still getting upgrades like this, there could be some drawbacks. For starters, spoilers for certain games might end up being present in these review sections, which means that anyone wanting to go in blind on a game will need to be cautious. Sony has added an option for users to annotate if their review contains spoilers, but there’s no guarantee that everyone will appropriately check this box when writing up their thoughts.

Review bombing is also always going to be an issue when user reviews are involved, but PlayStation does seem to be trying to curtail this just a bit. Currently, reviews can only be left for games that users have purchased, which means that you can’t leave a negative rating for no reason without having first either purchased the game outright or downloaded it via a service like PlayStation Plus. This alone might not prevent review bombing, but Sony is at least making an attempt to stop it before it begins.

Lastly, written reviews cannot be found on the PS Store section of PS5 and PS4 consoles at the moment. This might change in a future firmware update that Sony will release, but for the time being, the only way to see these write-ups is to visit their respective web pages online.

