PlayStation Store Makes Two of the Best Video Game Trilogies Just $6 on PS5

One of the best video game trilogies is just $6 on the PlayStation Store right now, letting PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, and PS5 Pro users effectively pay $2 per game. If this isn’t enough, another one of the best video game trilogies is also currently $6 on the PlayStation Store for both PS4 and PS5 owners as well. That said, both PSN deals — which discount each trilogy by a whopping 90 precent — are only available on the PS Store until July 31. After this, the deals will end, and each collection of games will return to their normal asking prices of $60.

The two new PlayStation Store deals are for Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Batman: Arkham Collection. Neither of these collections are natively available on PS5 or PS5 Pro, but both are playable on PS5 consoles via backward compatibility with the PS4.

For those that don’t know, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is the 2020 remastered collection of the Mass Effect series that doesn’t just contain 2007’s Mass Effect, 2010’s Mass Effect 2, and 2012’s Mass Effect 3, but all the DLC for each sci-fi RPG. Meanwhile, Batman: Arkham Collection contains 2009’s Batman: Arkham Asylum, 2011’s Batman: Arkham City, and 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight. Like Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which does not contain 2017’s Mass Effect Andromeda, Batman: Arkham Collection does not include 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

“One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced,” reads an official description of Mass Effect Legendary Edition on the PlayStation Store. “Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.”

Batman Arkham Collection

“Experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation – Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals,” reads an official description of Batman: Arkham Collection on the PlayStation Store. “Complete your experience with the explosive finale to the Arkham series in Batman: Arkham Knight. Become the Batman and utilize a wide range of gadgets and abilities to face off against Gotham’s most dangerous villains, finally facing the ultimate threat against the city that Batman is sworn to protect.”

Those on PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, or PS5 Pro that decide to take advantage of either or both of these PlayStation Store deals should expect lots of gaming ahead of them. To this end, the estimated range of Mass Effect Legendary Edition based on completion rate is 60 to 140 hours. Meanwhile, Batman: Arkham Collection will be between 40 and 130 hours.

