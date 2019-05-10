New PlayStation Store Flash Sale Offers Big Savings on Big PS4 Games

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment dropped a brand-new PlayStation Store Flash Sale offering PlayStation and PS4 gamers the opportunity to save some money on some recent big releases, such as Devil May Cry V, MLB The Show 19, Battlefield V, and One Piece World Seeker. The sale isn’t the biggest you’ll encounter on the storefront — it’s only 54 games deep — but there’s not a lot of filler and the discounts are pretty hearty. And if you’re a fan of EA games, you’ll especially dig this sale, as the publisher is pretty represented in it.

Anyway, as always, if you want to sift through the entire sale yourself, here’s the LINK. If you just want the highlights of the new promotion, don’t worry, we got that as well. Below, is a list of the most noteworthy sales listed in alphabetical order.

8-Bit Hordes — $17.99 — Save 40 percent

Battlefield V — $29.99 — Save 50 percent

Call of Cthulhu — $29.99 — Save 50 percent

Conan Exiles — $29.99 — Save 40 percent

Devil May Cry V — $39.59 — Save 34 percent

Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition — $38.99 — Save 35 percent

EA Sports UFC 3 — $11.99 — Save 70 percent

Farming Simulator 19 — $37.49 — Save 25 percent

FIFA 19 — $17.99 — Save 70 percent

GRIP — $19.99 — Save 50 percent

Guacamelee 2! 2 — $11.99 — Save 40 percent

Laser League — $8.99 — Save 40 percent

Madden NFL 19 — $14.99 — Save 75 percent

MLB The Show 19 — $44.99 — Save 25 percent

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game

Moonlighter — $10.99 — Save 45 percent — $35.99 — Save 40 percent

NBA Live 19: The One Edition — $14.99 — Save 50 percent

NHL 19 — $17.99 — Save 70 percent

One Piece World Seeker — $41.99 — Save 30 percent

Ride 3 — $24.99 — Save 50 percent

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition — $34.99 — Save 30 percent

The Heavy Rain and Beyond Two Souls Collection — $19.99 — Save 50 percent

The Sims 4 — $7.99 — Save 80 percent

Space Hulk Bundle — $29.99 — Save 50 percent

Vampyr — $23.99 — Save 60 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up in the sale or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ for recommendations. There’s at least a few games you can’t go wrong with, including Devil May Cry, Vampyr, and Divinity Original Sin 2.

