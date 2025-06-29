PS5 Owners Warned Their Consoles May Die in a Couple Years

PS5 owners have been warned that their consoles could be dying and dead within a couple of years due to a manufacturing issue. Back in 2023, word first emerged from hardware experts that PS5 consoles had a substantial problem. The problem involves the PS5’s use of liquid metal, which was actually supposed to be hardware upgrade for the Sony console and was anticipated to be one. However, according to new reporting, the liquid metal issues of the PS5 — especially with early models — may be becoming more widespread and problematic. To this end, it is being claimed some PS5 consoles are in danger of dying in the next couple of years.

For those out of the loop, it has been reported that when vertical, the PS5’s liquid metal — which is in the the console to help keep it cool, which it does and does well — ends up dripping down the console, causing dry spots on the APU. This in turn can cause problems such as forced shutdowns.

At the time this issue was first reported, it was believed to be rare, but it is now being reported that it may be more widespread than previously thought. The latest about the issue comes the way of Alderon Games founder Matthew Cassells, who revealed on the Moore’s Law Is Dead YouTube channel, that they believe the problem is the culprit behind reports that the developer’s game, Path of Titans, is causing PS5 consoles to shutdown.

The good news is Sony is aware of this problem, and made tweaks to the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro that are designed to alleviate any issues caused by the console’s liquid metal dripping. However, those on launch PS5s and earlier models will have to hope this potential problem doesn’t rear its head. In the meantime, these same PS5 users may want to keep their console horizontal.

As you would expect, PlayStation has not talked about the PS5’s liquid metal issues publicly. And for now, it remains unclear how much of a problem it is going to be. In the present though, it is not a very relevant problem, but there is the potential for a larger problem here, or so some think. Whatever the case, the issue is clearly substantial enough that Sony felt the need to make changes with later models.

