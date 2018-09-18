PlayStation Store Sale Features Batman, WB Games and More

If you’ve been looking for a key opportunity to pick up superhero oriented games for your PlayStation 4, you won’t find a better time than right now.

This week’s PlayStation Store sale focuses on Warner Bros. Interactive titles, including various Lego and Batman games, as well as obscure favorites like Dying Light, Mad Max and the Middle-Earth: Shadow games as well as other favorites.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sale’s going on through next Tuesday, September 25, so you’ve got some extra time to stock up on the likes of Batman: Return To Arkham, featuring two games for the low price of $7.99; as well as other titles that you might have missed, like Gauntlet: Slayer Edition for $5; Cars 3: Driven To Win for $12; and various Lego games going from $7.99 on up.

The deals are listed below, starting with the WB Games and continuing with others offered through the Pub Sale. You’ve got a few days, so stock up on that PSN credit!

Warner Bros. PS4 Games: Batman Arkham and More

Batman: Return To Arkham– $7.99

Batman: Arkham Knight– $7.99

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition- $13.99

Batman: Arkham VR- $11.99

Cars 3: Driven To Win- $11.99

Dying Light- $13.99

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition- $4.99

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition- $4.99

Injustice 2- $21.99

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition- $35.99

Justice League VR: The Complete Experience- $5.99

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham- $7.99

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition- $13.99

Lego City Undercover- $11.99

Lego Harry Potter Collection- $7.99

Lego Jurassic World- $7.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2- $23.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes Bundle- $23.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Bundle- $29.99

Lego Marvel’s Avengers- $7.99

Lego Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition- $11.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes- $7.99

Lego Movies Game Bundle- $19.99

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game- $19.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens- $7.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition- $11.99

Lego The Hobbit- $4.99

Lego The Incredibles- $35.99

Lego Worlds- $11.99

Mad Max- $9.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition- $9.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $24.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition- $29.99

Mortal Kombat XL- $9.99

Scribblenauts Showdown- $15.99

The Lego Movie Videogame- $7.99

Pub Party Sale- Payday 2 and More PS4 Games

2Dark- $11.99

Abzu- $13.99

Adr1ft- $5.99

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers- $5.99

Assetto Corsa- $17.99

Assetto Corsa Season Pass- $11.99

Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition- $27.99

Blackguards 2- $11.99

Brick Breaker- $3.99

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons- $5.99

Defense Grid 2- $4.49

Dungeons 2- $8.99

Dungeons 3- $14.99

Grand Ages: Medieval- $11.99

Handball 17- $14.99

How To Survive 2- $4.49

How To Survive: Storm Warning Edition- $5.99

Hunting Simulator- $11.99

Last Day of June- $9.99

Motorcycle Club- $9.99

Outcast: Second Contact- $11.99

Outcast: Second Contact Digital Deluxe Edition- $13.49

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition — The Big Score DLC Bundle- $19.99

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition — The Big Score Game Bundle- $29.99

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition- $11.99

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition — The Master Plan- $9.99

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition — The Most Wanted DLC Bundle- $9.99

Pixel Piracy- $4.49

Premium Pool Arena- $4.99

Railway Empire- $35.99

Rugby 18- $17.99

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter- $14.99

Sniper Elite 3- $8.99

Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass- $11.99

Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition- $11.99

Sudden Strike 4- $17.99

Tennis World Tour- $35.99

Tennis World Tour Legends Bonus Pack- $11.99

Tennis World Tour Legends Edition- $44.99

Terraria- $5.99

Tropico 5- $8.99

Tropico 5: Complete Edition- $14.99

Tropico 5: Complete Collection Upgrade Pack- $8.99

Tropico 5: Espionage- $3.99

Tropico 5: Waterborne- 3.99

TT Isle of Man: Ride On the Edge- $29.99

Valhalla Hills Definitive Edition- $11.99

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard- $17.99

Virginia- $2.99

WRC 5 + 6 Deluxe Pack- $23.99

WRC 5 eSports Edition- $13.99

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship- $11.99

WRC 6- $19.99

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship- $24.99

WRC Collection- $43.99

Hurry up and grab these great deals!