PlayStation Store Sale Features Deals From Deep Silver, THQ Nordic and More

It’s Tuesday and you know what that means. It’s time to save on a number of digital PlayStation games!

Like clockwork, Sony has introduced a number of new deals for the week which are good through next Tuesday, May 22. These deals include some killer markdowns on games from THQ Nordic, Deep Silver and several other publishers. This makes it a good time to clean house on games like the Darksiders franchise as well as DiRT 4, Agents of Mayhem and more.

What’s more, a number of these games are marked down even further for PlayStation Plus members. For instance, you can get both Darksiders and Darksiders II‘s remasters for just $5 total on PlayStation 4. That’s a terrific deal if we do say so ourselves.

You can find all the bargains listed below. Prices in parenthesis are for PlayStation Plus subscribers, so if you aren’t part of the program yet, you can hop on and cash in!

PlayStation 4 — Agents of Mayhem, DiRT 4 and More

Agents of Mayhem $7.49

Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle $11.99 ($7.99)

Baja: Edge of Control HD $11.99 ($5.99)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar $20.99 ($14.99)

Constructor $15.99 ($11.99)

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death $15.99 ($7.99)

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition $8.99 ($2.99)

Darksiders Warmastered Edition $5.99 ($1.99)

Dead Island Definitive Collection $15.99 ($11.99)

Dead Island Definitive Edition $5.99

Dead Island: Retro Revenge $2.49

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition $5.99

Deadlight: Director’s Cut $5.99 ($4.49)

de Blob $7.99 ($3.99)

de Blob 2 $20.99 ($14.99)

DiRT 4 $14.99

DiRT Rally $11.99

DiRT Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle $13.99

Dreamfall Chapters $13.99 ($11.99)

ELEX $35.99 ($23.99)

F1 2017 $14.99

Homefront: The Revolution $7.49

Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ $13.99 ($9.99)

Legend of Kay Anniversary $8.99($2.99)

Lock’s Quest $5.99 ($1.99)

Metro 2033 Redux $4.99

Metro: Last Light Redux $4.99

Metro Redux $7.49

Micro Machines World Series $7.49

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore $8.99 ($2.99)

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil $5.87

Rad Rodgers $15.99 ($13.99)

Risen 3 – Enhanced Edition $6.99 ($4.99)

Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle $7.49 ($2.49)

Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell $10.49 ($7.49)

Sine Mora EX $5.99 ($1.99)

The Dwarves $11.99 ($3.99)

The Raven Remastered $23.99 ($20.99)

This is the Police $6.99 ($2.99)

This War of Mine: The Little Ones $4.99

Titan Quest $23.99 ($20.99)

PlayStation 4 — For Honor, Grand Theft Auto V and More

100ft Robot Golf $4.99 ($3.99)

Adult Swim Games Starter Pack $19.99 ($15.99)

Azure Reflections $17.49

Battleship $5.99 ($4.49)

Bleed Completed Bundle $13.99

Boggle $4.99 ($3.99)

Brawlhalla Founders Pack $16.99 ($14.99)

Broforce $5.09 ($3.74)

Butcher – Special Edition Bundle $6.49 ($5.19)

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus $5.99 ($4.49)

Citizens of Earth $5.99 ($4.49)

Dandara $9.74

Daydreamer: Awakened Edition $3.99 ($2.99)

Death Road to Canada $11.99

EA Sports UFC 3 $44.99 ($38.99)

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition $59.99 ($51.99)

Epic Adventure Bundle $25.49 ($20.99)

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle $34.99

For Honor $19.79

For Honor Deluxe Edition $23.09

For Honor Gold Edition $32.99

GoNNER $6.99

Gorogoa $11.99

Grand Theft Auto V $35.99 ($29.99)

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card $43.31

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition $49.29

Grow Home $3.99 ($3.19)

Grow Up $4.99 ($3.99)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Cash Card $59.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card $98.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card $74.39

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Bundle $44.99

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Conquest Edition $14.79

Hob $13.99 ($11.99)

Human Fall Flat $7.49 ($5.99)

Iconoclasts $16.99 ($14.99)

INFERNIUM $18.74 ($16.24)

Island Flight Simulator $8.99 ($7.99)

Just Dance 2018 $29.99

PlayStation 4 — Watch Dogs 2, South Park and More

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition $31.99 ($27.99)

Kingdom: New Lands $11.24

Kona $9.99 ($7.99)

Last Day of June $13.99 ($11.99)

Mahjong World Contest & Mahjong Royal Towers $4.99 ($2.99)

Megaton Rainfall $9.91 ($8.95)

Monopoly Family Fun Pack $7.99

Monopoly Plus $7.49 ($5.99)

Nidhogg 2 $10.49 ($8.99)

One More Dungeon $6.79 ($6.39)

Perfect Angle $6.99 ($4.99)

Raging Justice $13.49

Rememoried $10.49 ($8.99)

Risk $5.99 ($4.49)

Risk Urban Assault $5.99 ($4.49)

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle $29.99 ($23.99)

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered $11.99

Scrabble $5.99 ($4.49)

Screencheat $4.94 ($3.74)

SEGA Genesis Classics $26.99

Solitaire $3.99 ($2.99)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole $29.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition $44.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew $19.99

Steep – Winter Games Edition $29.99

Steep – Winter Games Gold Edition $39.99

Suicide Guy $6.39 ($5.99)

Sundered $11.99 ($9.99)

Super Mega Baseball $9.99

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle $37.34

Syberia 3 $24.99

Tacoma $15.99 ($14.99)

Tembo The Badass Elephant $5.99 ($4.49)

Tetris Ultimate $4.99 ($3.99)

The Crew $9.89

The Crew Ultimate Edition $14.99

The Deadly Tower of Monsters $5.99 ($4.49)

The Disney Afternoon Collection $7.99 ($5.99)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition $23.09

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition $29.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition $20.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division $19.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition $31.49

Tyra: Chains of Valhalla $9.89

Ultimate Chicken Horse $10.49 ($8.99)

Undertale $11.99 ($10.49)

UNO $4.99 ($3.99)

Watch Dogs 1 + 2 Gold Editions Bundle $49.99

Watch Dogs 1 + 2 Standard Editions Bundle $30.09

Watch Dogs 2 $19.79

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition $25.19

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition $39.99

XCOM 2 $19.79

XCOM 2 Collection $49.99

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition $24.74

ZOMBI $6.99 ($4.99)

PlayStation 3 and PS Vita — DuckTales Remastered and More

PlayStation 3

Blue-Collar Astronaut $4.99 ($1.99)

DuckTales: Remastered $5.99 ($4.49)

Dustforce $3.99 ($2.99)

Monopoly Plus $5.49 ($3.99)

Risk $3.99 ($2.99)

Risk Urban Assault $5.99 ($4.49)

Super Mega Baseball $9.99

F1 2014 $4.99

F1 Race Stars $4.99

GRID 2 $7.49

GRID 2 Reloaded $9.99

GRID Autosport $7.49

Toybox Turbos $3.74

PlayStation Vita

Citizens of Earth $5.99 ($4.49)

Guacamelee! $5.99 ($2.99)

Iconoclasts $16.99 ($14.99)

Mahjong World Contest & Mahjong Royal Towers $4.99 ($2.99)

One More Dungeon $6.79 ($6.39)

Rollers of the Realm $3.99 ($2.99)

The Caligula Effect: Deluxe Digital Bundle $14.99

Undertale $11.99 ($10.49)

As far as the best deals you’re looking for, it really depends on your kind of game. Again, those Darksiders games are incredible deals; DiRT 4 and Undertale are worth your time as well; and we dare not forget about hidden gems like Rock Band 4, DuckTales and Toybox Turbos. Happy shopping!