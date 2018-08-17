PlayStation Store Sale Features Ubisoft Hits, Including Assassin’s Creed and More

This week’s PlayStation Store sale has officially gone live. And while there aren’t an overabundant amount of deals like we’ve seen in previous weeks, there is a heavy focus on Ubisoft titles, including recently released hits and a few classics for good measure.

The sale, which will be held until next Tuesday, August 21, will allow you to net some good deals on hits like Far Cry 5 and Assassin’s Creed Origins. Furthermore, if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can save even more, as indicated by the price difference with each of the titles below.

Take a good look at what’s on sale and see what deals work best for you! They’re all for PlayStation 4.

PlayStation 4: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and More

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy- $23.99 ($19.99)

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag- $12.89 ($9.89)

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Gold Edition- $21.49 ($16.49)

Assassin’s Creed Origins- $35.99 ($29.99)

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition- $41.99 ($34.99)

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition- $59.99 ($49.99)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered- $20.99 ($17.99)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate- $24.99 ($19.99)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition- $34.99 ($27.99)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection- $24.99 ($19.99)

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack w Black Flag, Unity and Syndicate- $38.69 ($29.69)

Assassin’s Creed Unity- $14.99 ($11.99)

Eagle Flight PSVR- $11.99 ($9.99)

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition- $23.99 ($20.99)

Far Cry 4- $15.99 ($11.99)

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition- $23.99 ($17.99)

Far Cry 4 and Far Cry Primal Bundle- $34.99 ($27.99)

Far Cry 5- $41.99 ($35.99)

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition- $48.99 ($41.99)

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition- $62.99 ($53.99)

Far Cry Primal- $19.99 ($14.99)

Far Cry Primal Digital Apex Edition- $21.99 ($16.49)

For Honor- $23.99 ($17.99)

For Honor Deluxe Edition- $27.99 ($20.99)

For Honor Gold Edition- $39.99 ($29.99)

Hasbro Family Fun Pack- Conquest Edition- $19.99 ($15.99)

Just Dance 2018- $35.99 ($29.99)

Monopoly Family Fun Pack- $9.99 ($7.99)

Rayman Legends- $13.99 ($9.99)

Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered- $15.99 ($11.99)

PlayStation 4: The Crew 2, South Park and More

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $25.79 ($19.79)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition- $38.69 ($29.69)

South Park: The Stick of Truth- $20.99 ($17.99)

South Park: The Video Game Collection- $39.99 ($31.99)

Star Trek: Bridge Crew- $23.99 ($19.99)

Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation Bundle- $43.99 ($38.99)

Oneword- $19.99 ($14.99)

Steep Winter Games Edition- $21.49 ($16.49)

Steep Winter Games Gold Edition- $30.09 ($23.09)

Steep Winter Games + The Crew Bundle- $32.99 ($27.49)

Syberia 3- $19.99 ($14.99)

The Crew- $12.89 ($9.89)

The Crew: Ultimate Edition- $19.99 ($14.99)

The Crew 2- $47.99 ($41.99)

The Crew 2: Deluxe Edition- $55.99 ($48.99)

The Crew 2: Gold Edition- $79.99 ($69.99)

Trackmania Turbo- $15.99 ($11.99)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands + Rainbow Six Siege Bundle- $42.99 ($32.99)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands- $25.99 ($19.79)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition- $30.09 ($23.09)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition- $42.99 ($32.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege- $24.99 ($19.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition- $29.99 ($23.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition- $77.99 ($64.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition- $53.99 ($47.99)

Tom Clancy’s The Division- $19.99 ($14.99)

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition- $35.99 ($26.99)

Tom Clancy’s The Division + Rainbow Six Siege Bundle- $45.49 ($38.49)

Trials Fusion- $7.99 ($5.99)

Trials Fusion Awesome MAX Edition- $15.99 ($11.99)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War- $5.99 ($4.49)

Watch Dogs- $12.89 ($9.89)

Watch Dogs: Gold Edition- $19.99 ($14.99)

Watch Dogs 1 + 2 Bundle- $37.09 ($30.09)

Watch Dogs 1 + 2 Gold Editions Bundle- $49.99 ($39.99)

Watch Dogs 2- $23.99 ($17.99)

Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition- $27.99 ($20.99)

Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition- $39.99 ($29.99)

Werewolves Within PSVR- $8.59 ($6.59)

Hurry and get these great deals while you can!