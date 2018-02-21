PlayStation Store Sale Deals For This Week For PS4, PS3, and Vita

Earlier today we discussed what’s on sale over at Team Xbox, now it’s time to look at the PlayStation end of the spectrum. For PlayStation Plus members, there are quite a few options for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, with an additional Vita listing as well for the handheld device.

Whether you’re looking to harness your inner Batman, or wanting to take to Tamriel once more in Skyrim VR; there are tons of options to choose from to save big while making that gaming library a little bit better.

Here’s everything on sale for this week over on the PlayStation Store for PS Plus members:

PlayStation 4

100ft Robot Golf – $4.99

Apollo 11 VR – $5.99

Archangel – $8.99

Arizona Sunshine – $19.99

Batman VR – $11.99

Bloody Zombies – $7.49

Carnival Games VR – $5.99

Alley Adventure – $5.99

CastleStorm VR – $7.49

Catlateral Damage – $2.99

Chess Ultra – $7.79

Crystal Rift – $3.89

Darknet – $4.49

DEXED – $2.49

Dick Wilde – $7.49

Dino Frontier – $22.49

DiRT Rally PSVR – $17.49

PSVR Upgrade – $6.49

Discovery – $8.99

Don’t Knock Twice – $9.99

DOOM VFR – $20.99

Driveclub VR – $5.99

Eagle Flight – $11.99

End Space – $5.99

Expand – $2.99

Far Cry 4 – $11.99

Gold – $17.99

Season Pass – $8.99

Valley of the Yetis – $4.49

Far Cry Primal – $14.99

Apex – $16.49

Wenja Pack – $2.09

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal – $20.99

Farpoint – $29.99

Ghosts in the Toybox: Chapter 1 – $8.99

Gunjack – $2.49

Headmaster – $9.99

Here They Lie – $5.99

HeroCade – $8.99

Hustle Kings VR – $5.99

I Expect You to Die – $7.49

Infinite Minigolf – $8.99

Justice League VR – $4.99

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – $7.49

League of War – $14.99

Light Tracer – $8.99

Loading Human – $11.99

Megaton Rainfall – $11.99

Moonshot Galaxy – $4.99

Mortal Blitz – $9.99

Moto Racer 4 – $9.99

Deluxe – $17.99

NBA 2KVR – $4.49

Nebulous – $2.99

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul – $19.99

Perfect – $4.99

Pinball FX2 VR – $7.49

Season 1 – $12.49

Walking Dead – $2.99

Pixeljunk VR Dead Hungry – $4.99

PlayStation VR Worlds – $5.99

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin – $9.99

Radial-G: Racing Revolved – $14.99

Resident Evil 7 biohazard – $23.99

Gold – $39.99

Season Pass – $20.99

Rez Infinite – $14.99

RIGS – $14.99

Rollercoaster Dreams – $3.99

Rollercoaster Legends – $4.49

Shooty Fruity – $15.99

Smashbox Arena – $5.99

Snow Fortress – $11.24

Sparc – $14.99

Special Delivery – $4.99

Starship Disco – $2.49

Star Trek Bridge Crew – $24.99

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $5.99

Statik – $9.99

Stifled – $11.99

Stunt Kite Masters VR – $4.99

Superhot VR – $18.74

Super Stardust Ultra VR – $5.99

Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality – $9.99

The Assembly – $14.99

The Bellows – $2.99

The Brookhaven Experiment – $9.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – $41.99

The Invisible Hours – $14.99

The Lost Bear – $9.74

The Rabbit Hole – $3.74

Theseus – $9.99

The Solus Project – $9.99

Thumper – $5.99

Time Machine VR – $14.99

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle – $17.99

Trackmania Turbo – $11.99

Tumble VR – $2.99

Ultrawings – $18.74

Unearthing Mars – $7.49

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – $5.99

VEV – $2.49

Virry VR – $4.99

VR Karts – $17.99

VR Ping Pong – $4.49

Werewolves Within – $8.99

Windlands – $7.49

Xenon Valkyrie+ – $8.99

PlayStation 3

Demon’s Souls – $9.99

Far Cry 2 – $5.99

Far Cry 3 – $5.99

Deluxe Bundle – $2.99

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon – $4.49

Far Cry Classic – $2.99

Far Cry 4 – $8.99

Gold – $14.99

Season Pass – $8.99

Hurk – $2.24



PlayStation Vita