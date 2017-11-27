PlayStation Boss Says Sucker Punch Waited Until the “Right Time” to Announce Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch recently announced a new title during Paris Games Week called Ghost of Tsushima, and according to one PlayStation boss, the timing of the game’s announcement was just right.

The developers are best known for their InFamous series, but Ghost of Tsushima was a welcome reveal as a brand new IP that was accompanied by several other phenomenal PlayStation reveals. Since their last game, Sucker Punch had been quiet leading up to the Paris Games Week reveal, but speaking to GameSpot, PlayStation Worldwide Studios SVP Michael Denny said that the wait was a build up that led to the game being announced at the right time instead of revealing it too early.

“I think the right thing to do … and I think we’re learning and a lot of publishers are learning … there is a right time to announce games,” Denny told GameSpot.

This might seem like a no-brainer to those who are waiting on these announcements, but the balance for developers to keep gamers informed without previewing a game too early is something to be considered. Seeing a fantastic trailer only to be met with a far-away release date, or worse, no release date, is a rough feeling that most gamers should be able to understand.

Speaking more about the process of revealing games at the correct time, Denny commented that Sony has announced their games too early in the past. Whether this comes from pressure to reveal something or unexpected problems in development that push back a release that was otherwise on schedule, both can damper the excitement surrounding a new release.

“In the past, I think it’s fair to say sometimes we announced games too early,” he said. “And this is such a great project for Sucker Punch. It’s a game they’ve always really wanted to make themselves. And I think it’s the right time to announce that, and they’ve been working on that game for a long time now. There is great [playable version of the game] already. So we’re just excited to let everybody know about it.”

Aside from being an open-world game set in Japan where players control a Samurai and take on the Mongols, there’s little else that’s been revealed about Sucker Punch’s new game. It doesn’t have a release date just yet, but expect more on Ghost of Tsushima to be revealed as we move closer towards its release.