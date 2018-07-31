Gaming

PlayStation ‘Totally Digital’ Sale Live With Huge Discounts Across All Platforms

As if the Double Discounts sale that’s being held wasn’t enough, Sony is also hosting a […]

By

As if the Double Discounts sale that’s being held wasn’t enough, Sony is also hosting a Totally Digital sale over at the PlayStation Store, devoted to all things digital games. Happening between now and Tuesday, August 7, the sale features a number of notable discounts for PlayStation 4 owners and PlayStation Plus subscribers alike.

Although there are less deals here than in the other sale, there are a number of notable discounts on indie favorites, including the fencing classic Nidhogg and its follow-up Nidhogg 2;N the memorable twin stick shooter Nex Machina; the full-motion video adventure Late Shift; and the jam-packed Super Mega Baseball 2 among others. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you’ll save even more on these deals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll find the best bargains below, so shop around and get your collection growing! (Note: PS Plus prices are listed.)

Nidhogg II, Naruto and Other Favorites

  • Super Mega Baseball 2- $17.99
  • Death Road To Canada- $11.99
  • Late Shift- $7.99
  • Nidhogg 2- $5.99
  • Beach Buggy Racing- $2.99
  • Shadow Blade: Reload- $2.99
  • Machinarium- $1.99
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst- $12.99
  • NBA Playgrounds- $9.99
  • Pac-Man Championship Edition 2- $4.54
  • I Am Bread- $3.89
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle- $14.99
  • Forgotten Anne- $14.99
  • Pac-Man 256- $1.99
  • Surgeon Simulator: A&E Anniversary Edition- $3.89
  • Trine Trilogy- $8.99
  • Way of the Samurai 4- $9.99
  • Assault Android Cactus- $5.99
  • Caveman Warriors- $5.24
  • Get Even- $11.99
  • Metrico+- $4.19
  • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm- $12.99
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2- $12.99
  • Nine Parchments- $7.99
  • Neon Chrome- $4.49
  • Nex Machina- $7.99
  • Nidhogg- $5.24
  • Oceanhorn- $7.49
  • Rive- $3.74
  • Rogue Legacy- $5.09
  • Slender: The Arrival- $2.99
  • SOMA- $8.99
  • Sparkle 2- $2.39
  • Star Trek Online: Empire Pack- $25.99
  • Star Trek Online: Legacy Pack- $25.99
  • Star Trek Online: Starfleet Pack- $25.99
  • Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power- $3.29
  • Trine Enchanted Edition- $2.24
  • Valley- $5.99
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe- $1.49
  • Arcade 3-In-1 Pack (Pac-Man, Galaga, Dig-Dug)- $3.99
  • Cannon Brawl- $4.99
  • Chroma Squad- $7.49
  • Next Up Hero- $13.79
  • Styx: Master of Shadows- $7.49
  • Trine 2 Complete Story- $2.99

Check out this link to see all the great deals!

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts