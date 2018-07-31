PlayStation ‘Totally Digital’ Sale Live With Huge Discounts Across All Platforms

As if the Double Discounts sale that’s being held wasn’t enough, Sony is also hosting a Totally Digital sale over at the PlayStation Store, devoted to all things digital games. Happening between now and Tuesday, August 7, the sale features a number of notable discounts for PlayStation 4 owners and PlayStation Plus subscribers alike.
Although there are less deals here than in the other sale, there are a number of notable discounts on indie favorites, including the fencing classic Nidhogg and its follow-up Nidhogg 2;N the memorable twin stick shooter Nex Machina; the full-motion video adventure Late Shift; and the jam-packed Super Mega Baseball 2 among others. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you’ll save even more on these deals.
You’ll find the best bargains below, so shop around and get your collection growing! (Note: PS Plus prices are listed.)
Nidhogg II, Naruto and Other Favorites
- Super Mega Baseball 2- $17.99
- Death Road To Canada- $11.99
- Late Shift- $7.99
- Nidhogg 2- $5.99
- Beach Buggy Racing- $2.99
- Shadow Blade: Reload- $2.99
- Machinarium- $1.99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst- $12.99
- NBA Playgrounds- $9.99
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2- $4.54
- I Am Bread- $3.89
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle- $14.99
- Forgotten Anne- $14.99
- Pac-Man 256- $1.99
- Surgeon Simulator: A&E Anniversary Edition- $3.89
- Trine Trilogy- $8.99
- Way of the Samurai 4- $9.99
- Assault Android Cactus- $5.99
- Caveman Warriors- $5.24
- Get Even- $11.99
- Metrico+- $4.19
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm- $12.99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2- $12.99
- Nine Parchments- $7.99
- Neon Chrome- $4.49
- Nex Machina- $7.99
- Nidhogg- $5.24
- Oceanhorn- $7.49
- Rive- $3.74
- Rogue Legacy- $5.09
- Slender: The Arrival- $2.99
- SOMA- $8.99
- Sparkle 2- $2.39
- Star Trek Online: Empire Pack- $25.99
- Star Trek Online: Legacy Pack- $25.99
- Star Trek Online: Starfleet Pack- $25.99
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power- $3.29
- Trine Enchanted Edition- $2.24
- Valley- $5.99
- Aces of the Luftwaffe- $1.49
- Arcade 3-In-1 Pack (Pac-Man, Galaga, Dig-Dug)- $3.99
- Cannon Brawl- $4.99
- Chroma Squad- $7.49
- Next Up Hero- $13.79
- Styx: Master of Shadows- $7.49
- Trine 2 Complete Story- $2.99
