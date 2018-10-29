PlayStation Users Not Impressed With PSN Name Change Guidelines

The team over at PlayStation announced earlier this month that PSN name changes were finally making their way over onto the console after years of fans begging for this feature. Now that the feature is on the way, some are noticing that it might not be that worth it after all…

Twitter user ‘9Volt’ was quick to point out the fine print about the name change feature and poses the question “Does anyone actually hate their PSN ID enough to do this?”

does anyone actually hate their PSN ID enough to do this? pic.twitter.com/bDTymXUP9S — 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) October 23, 2018

Others were quick to react both with agreeance as well as why some would hate it enough to take the risk:

If it was only the last one, it might be dealable-ish, but sheesh I think I’d rather keep my DLC and still be Poop_Deliverer — LucatThatCat (@LucatThatCat) October 23, 2018

Which of course makes these wonky af results of changing it all the worse :/

Like I think that’s the most important reason for being able to change your name on a service and if you can’t do it without it being a mess… — Batsy 🦇 (@Betsy7Cat) October 23, 2018

“Sony releases new option for players called ‘we erase your PSN ID and you make a new one’” — Drkarate (@dr_karate) October 23, 2018

Like my PSN ID, reading that makes me shake my head. Guess the legend of “THE_SHINYLIGHTZ” shall live on. — SpookyLightz💀 (@Shinylightz) October 23, 2018

Though this downside was previously touched on in Sony’s earlier blog post, seeing the risks laid out so plainly is enough to give any gamer pause. PlayStation mentioned earlier this month, “Please note not all games and applications for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita systems are guaranteed to support the online ID change, and users may occasionally encounter issues or errors in certain games. If for any reason you experience issues after changing your ID, you can revert back to your original ID for free at any time (you will only be able to revert once during the preview program). Reverting back to an old ID will resolve most issues caused by the ID change.”

This feature has been a long time coming and one that has been highly desired for quite some time. Are you excited to be able to change that (admit it) slightly embarrassing gamer tag, or is the risk just too great? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!