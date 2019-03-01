PlayStation Vita Production Has Officially Ended

Though we’ve known it was on the way, Sony has just confirmed that production on the PlayStation Vita has officially ended in Japan. The remaining two versions of the hand-held console, the PCH-2000 ZA11 and the PCH-2000 ZA23 are finally marked as “shipments ended.”

The PlayStation Vita didn’t do all that hot in sales, though the handheld did have a lot of unmet potential. The remote play feature was one of the more under appreciated features for its time, and controls themselves were quite smooth for most titles. Still, it just didn’t have the support needed and when PlayStation announced that the 2011 platform was coming to a close, unfortunately no one was really surpised.

With the success of the Nintendo Switch showing the high demand for portable gaming, perhaps Sony will once again try in the future. Though they’ve mentioned in the past that they were “done” with that market for now, there is nothing stopping them from eventually returning with a firmer understanding of what players want, a strong support plan going in, and lessons learned from past mistakes.

For those that loved the PlayStation Vita, they loved it well. For those that didn’t, the appeal was completely lost. It’s another chapter closing for Sony as a new one looms on the horizon with the next generation of gaming looming ahead. While Vita is no more, we’ve been hearing a lot of incredible things about what the PlayStation 5 could potentially have to offer, making it incredibly easy to get excited about what the next step is for the gaming giant.

