PlayStation VR 2 Confirmed to Have Major Launch Line-Up

✖

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation VR 2 will have a major launch line-up when it releases. Sony has yet to really go all-in on what PlayStation VR 2 will be, but has slowly been trickling out new info since 2021. It looks to be a major step-up from the first headset, with Sony seemingly investing more into it and becoming more confident in the hardware. The PSVR 2 will do away with the recycled PS3 Move controllers and come with new VR-centric controllers that allow for better control, haptic feedback, and much more. The headset itself is also getting an upgrade with a single cord set-up, a better display, and all kinds of other additional features.

As if the technology wasn't exciting enough, Sony confirmed during its investors call that it will have over 20 new first and third-party games for PlayStation VR 2 at launch. Sony already announced its first PlayStation VR 2 title earlier this year in the form of Horizon: Call of the Mountain, a VR spin-off of Guerilla's acclaimed series. Details are scarce on the title, but it will offer a new way for players to experience that world. During the investors call, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan noted that Sony was dedicating a lot of resources to PlayStation VR 2. "Right now, there is a considerable amount of money being spent on partnerships with independent and other third-party developers to secure a considerable pipeline of attractive VR content at the launch of PlayStation VR 2," said Ryan.

It's unclear if any of the planned titles will be games that just happen to support VR or if they're all being designed as VR games at their core. PlayStation VR had a lot of "experiences" and optional VR modes that felt more like tech demos, so it's unclear how substantial these games will be. Nonetheless, it's exciting to see Sony doubling down on the medium and trying to help it find an audience on consoles. At the moment, there is no release date for the headset, but it's rumored to launch in 2023.

What franchises do you want to see on PlayStation VR 2? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.