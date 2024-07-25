PlayStation VR2 App Pops Up on Steam with a Release Date

Next month, PlayStation VR2 users will be able to begin playing VR games through Steam. To do so, users will need to download a special app, and we now know when to expect that app’s arrival: August 6th. An official Steam page for the app is now live, which has the release date. However, readers should keep in mind that Steam VR games will not be playable on the headset until the following day; the PlayStation VR2 PC adapter goes on sale August 7th, and is required to play VR games that aren’t on PS5. The adapter costs $59.99.

Even after setup is complete, the PlayStation VR2 app must remain on the user’s PC in order to continue playing Steam VR games. The app itself does not seem to have an associated cost, which is good considering how much PlayStation VR2 users have already had to spend! There is a list of system requirements needed to run the app, and readers can find that at the app’s Steam page right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Steam compatibility should give PlayStation VR2 owners a much bigger library of games to play. One of the biggest complaints about the peripheral is that it simply has not gotten enough support since launching in early 2023, and sales have been sluggish as a result. For adopters, it’s been a frustrating situation, and many have wondered about the future of the hardware. The outlook has been kind of grim, and that’s particularly frustrating given the associated costs; PlayStation VR2 retails for $549.99, on top of the price of a PS5, and now an adapter to allow it to be used with Steam.

It will be interesting to see if Steam compatibility has any kind of impact on sales for PlayStation VR2. It’s possible people could be swayed by the prospect of being able to play Steam games like Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR, and War Thunder on top of VR2 exclusives like Horizon Call of the Mountain, but it’s hard to say. The reality is, there are cheaper VR options out there for those truly interested in the tech, and that’s been a tough hurdle for PlayStation to overcome.

