PlayStation's Next PS5 Event Already Has Fans Excited
A PlayStation 5-focused event has been confirmed for June 4th to finally share some more information on the next-gen console, and it didn’t take long for PlayStation fans to start getting excited for the event and preparing themselves for what’s to come. We know some of what we’ll see from the event with Sony confirming that games will be showcased that’ll be playable on the new console after it launches, but people are already getting their hopes up for some surprises. Actually seeing the console ranks high among those hopes, though some are just happy to have seen what looks to be a new version of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.
The PlayStation 5 event in question was just confirmed by Sony this week after some speculations and reports targeted anywhere around June 3rd as a potential timeframe for when the event would happen. It’s scheduled to take place on June 4th, Sony said, and it’ll take a little over an hour to show off everything Sony has planned.
As for what’ll be shown during the event, Sony said it’s already shown off the specs of the next console as well as the DualSense controller, so this event will focus on the games instead. Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said we’ll see “games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday,” though that doesn’t explicitly mean that the games shown during the event will be playable right at launch. They could be planned for a release some time later after the PlayStation 5 is available, but either way, they’ll definitely be playable on that console. Those games will apparently be from a mix of developers both large and small as well based on the wording of the announcement.
Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020
Beyond the games, it’s unclear if we’ll see anything else. The trailer above released for the event showed the DualSense controller that’ll be used with the PlayStation 5, but it looked quite different compared to the one we’ve seen before. It appeared to be sporting a black-on-black design instead of the white one first revealed, a design which has already won over more people. It could also mean that we’ll see some hardware during the event, but if nothing else, we’ll at least see some games.
Ahead of the event, PlayStation fans have already been sharing their reactions and expectations online, so expect to see many more reactions like the ones below leading up to June 4th.
1 HOUR. pic.twitter.com/SKlGchSt9H— Angel Salgado (@angelsalgado316) May 29, 2020
PlayStation 5 event! pic.twitter.com/0og54dOuk2— Arnold (@Arnold165) May 29, 2020
Why does Thursday feel so far away? Looking forward to this event is an understatement!
Will backwards compatibility features be announced for PlayStation 1, 2 and 3 games? Will launch titles be revealed? I need to know the answers now! https://t.co/AGjAyanIYn— Joe Hirst (@JoeMHirst) May 29, 2020
I mean, we'll probably get more CG or in-engine trailers from 3rd parties cuz they have their own events, but Playstation usually announce their 1st party games with a demo. God of War, Horizon, Uncharted Lost Legacy, Days Gone.— Joe Biden Will Cut Social Security🌹🏳️🌈 (@RockGun90) May 29, 2020
I know PlayStation digital event will be conducted better. Presentation will be good. Curious bro see what will be shown and how and if Xbox can counter appropriately in July. I’m excited.— KidSmoove (@kidsmoove) May 29, 2020
A bit more of an hour of new games!!! I’m READY pic.twitter.com/9vjkKb7pUB— B͢ཞ∌∉⃝⃕Z͙կ (@Tru_Breezy) May 29, 2020
So pleased to see that the DualSense controller does come in black 😍— Roland (@_RolandT) May 29, 2020
Official response... pic.twitter.com/pV65CluUCL— ninety-six (@ninety_six96) May 29, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.