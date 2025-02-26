Path of Exile 2 Stats Confirm Which Classes Are Most Popular

The action RPG sequel Path of Exile 2 entered early access last December. As the game is still under development, Grinding Gear Games has continued to update the game with new content, as well as performance improvements. The developer recently hired a data analyst who is tasked with gathering information from game logs to garner data that may interest both the studio and players. This includes some data taken between February 18th and 25th which unveils the most popular class in the game.

The breakdown for the Path of Exile 2 Early Access Class Breakdown for late February shows some pretty interesting statistics pertaining to the class players have gravitated towards recently. These are broken down into percentages, so specifics on how many players are choosing these classes are unknown. It is certain there are two clear cut favorites players have chosen. Those two are the Stormweaver and Invoker which are actually tied at 19.04%. This is followed by the Infernalist and Deadeye classes which represent 16.45% and 12.66% of classes played during the period respectively. Here are the most popular classes in Path of Exile 2 ranked beginning with the most popular:

Stormweaver – 19.04% Invoker – 19.04% Infernalist – 16.45% Deadeye – 12.66% Gemling Legionnaire – 10.42% Titan – 5.48% Witchhunter – 5.11% Bloodmage – 3.74% Pathfinder – 3.38% Chronomancer – 2.01% Warbringer – 1.53% Acolyte of Chayula – 1.15%

Grinding Gear Games also shared several other stats that may interest its players. Total gold dropped totaled 899 billion with 1.5 million gold dropping per second between the period. The average player level is at a mean of 75 and median of 89. Total player deaths reach 14.5 million.

For players interested in this type of data, the developer does confirm it wants to keep posting updates like this in the future, and are improving its tools to do so more “easily and comprehensively.”

“As an extra little stat, the logs for the week accumulate to ~1.5TB of data,” says the developer. “Pulling this info from the logs was quite time consuming, which is why we’ve just done a one week snapshot. We’re keen to post more stats like these in the future, and are developing tools to let us do so more easily and comprehensively. Since writing this post, we’ve actually improved our system so that the same data takes only about 115GB to store while remaining easy to work with.”

Path of Exile 2 has been doing well since it launched in early access. It is currently one of the top 30 top sellers on Steam, and is in the top 20 most played games on the platform right now with over 60,000 players. Players also seem to be enjoying the game, with recent reviews on steam being “mostly positive,” and all reviews being “very positive.” This is a pretty good way to see what players think about the game as reviews can only be posted by people who actually own the game.

