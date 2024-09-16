Pokemon's Absurd New Porygon Plush Costs as Much as a PS5

The Pokemon Center website offers a significant amount of merchandise that can't be found anywhere else. These exclusives are designed to cater to Pokemon fans of all-ages, from trading cards and binders, to premium statues. Some of those higher end items have a steep price attached. Take, for example, the new Porygon Celadon Game Corner Poke Plush. Clocking in at a staggering 31.5 inches tall, the plush has an equally tall price point: $499. Yes, this Porygon plush will actually cost the same price as a PlayStation 5 console (not the PS5 Pro, though). If you'd rather have a massive plush of a Pokemon that's basically banned from the anime, preorders can be found right here.

An image of the Porygon Celadon Game Corner Poke Plush can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Now, you might find yourself shocked by the size of this plush, and the price point, but it's worth pointing out that this is not an isolated incident; Pokemon Center has offered several similar plushies lately. Back in April, a giant plush based on Slowpoke was released with a price point of $450. At least Slowpoke is kind of cute, and has a following among Pokemon fans. The same can't really be said for the $400 version of Larvesta, which was also offered recently. Larvesta is a Bug/Fire-type that a lot of casual Pokemon fans have probably even never heard of. It's hard to say who would want a massive plush of a fuzzy larva, but clearly The Pokemon Company must be seeing decent returns to keep making these options!

Would you rather have a gigantic plush of Porygon or a PlayStation 5? At the end of the day, the choice is yours to make, and different people have different priorities. However, potential Porygon purchasers should be positive before making a decision; this is a final sale item, so there are no returns offered. That does seem pretty accurate to how Porygon is distributed at the Celadon Game Corner in Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, where it also cost an arm and a leg with no returns. At the very least, this all seems game accurate!

