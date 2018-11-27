‘Pokemon Adventures’ Manga Box Sets Are Cheaper Than Ever

If you’re a Pokemon fan, odds are you are very familiar with Pokemon Adventures. For the uninitiated, it’s the long-running manga that is considered to be the closest depiction of the Pokemon world that the creator’s envisioned. That having been said, if you have gaps in your collection or you are new to the phenomenon, now would be a great time to remedy that.

Amazon is currently in the midst of a holiday promotion that offers a $5 discount on physical books (sold by Amazon) when you use the code NOVABOOK18 at checkout on a total book purchase of $20 or more. The code can only be used once per Amazon account, but you might want to consider using it on one of the Pokemon Adventures manga box sets featured below. When the code is factored in on top of existing discounts, the price on most of these sets are at all-time lows.

1. Pokémon Adventures Vol 1 – 7: $21.32 with code (all-time low)

2. Pokémon Adventures Gold and Silver Vol 8 – 14: Skip this one for now as the $39.64 price is far from a bargain. Keep tabs on it though – the price may change.

3. Pokémon Adventures Ruby & Sapphire Box Set Vol 15 – 22: $23.99 with code (all-time low)

4. Pokémon Adventures Fire Red & Leaf Green / Emerald Box Set Vol 23 – 29: $28.02 with code (less than $1 off an all-time low)

5. Pokémon Adventures Diamond & Pearl / Platinum Box Set Vol 1 – 11: $41.60 with code (an all-time low).

Keep in mind that the NOVABOOK18 promotion ends on December 1st, but the current discounts on these titles can end at any time.

