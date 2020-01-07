New Pokemon Character Model Kits Announced

Get ready to build your favorite Pokemon later this year. Bandai Namco has announced a new set of Pokemon-inspired character model hobby kits with a planned release date of Fall 2020. These “PokePla” models are easy to build snap-together models that stand 3″ to 5″ upon completion. Fans will only need a pair of sprue cutters (and perhaps a small file) to put the models together – no gluing is necessary. The PokePla Model Kit line will launch with three kits – Pikachu, Eevee, and Mewtwo – with more model kits released later this year. Each Model Kit will cost $8-$10, and are available for pre-order now.

Bandai Namco has seen its popular Gundam Plastic Model Kits (or Gunpla for short) grow in popularity in recent years. While Gunpla models have been around since the early 1980s, it seems that the hobby has only recently taken off in the United States, with model kits appearing at places like Barnes and Noble in addition to hobby stores. Although Gunpla remains the most popular model kits, other franchises like Transformers, Evangelion, and Ultraman have also gotten their own model kits. We’ll note that these aren’t the first time that Pokemon has gotten a Model Kit, but this appears to be a brand new line meant to take advantage of the growing Gunpla hobby.

Although the new Pokemon Model Kits don’t look nearly as challenging as even a No Grade Gunpla set, these look to be the perfect way to introduce younger fans to the hobby. Building snap-together sets could lead to a deeper dive into the model-building hobby, especially if newcomers learn that other popular franchises.

The first PokePla models will be released in Fall 2020, but pre-orders are available now.