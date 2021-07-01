Pokemon Celebrates Bidoof Day With Epic Video, Special Bidoof Promo Card

The Pokemon Company has leaned into its new corporate holiday with a video that needs to be seen to be believed. Today is Bidoof Day, a celebration of the beaver-like Pokemon popularized due to numerous memes by Pokemon fans. After releasing a Bidoof Fan Cam video and celebrating Bidoof on April 1st, The Pokemon Company decided to capitalize on Bidoof's sudden popularity with a full day-long celebration. This culminated with the release of a video (seen above) that....well, you need to watch it to believe it.

Clearly, the folks in Pokemon's marketing department are really enjoying themselves, but Bidoof Day does feature a ton of cool promo items and merchandise. Not only did The Pokemon Company collaborate with Mondo to release a Bidoof poster, they also announced a full line of Bidoof merchandise for The Pokemon Center that includes multiple t-shirts and accessories. You can even buy yourself a stuffed Bidoof hat if you want to look like the Pokemon equivalent of Davy Crockett. Pokemon Go is also hosting a Bidoof Breakout event that runs through the end of the day.

What's more - The Pokemon Company has even announced that Bidoof is getting its own promo Pokemon card. Anyone that makes a purchase of $20 or more before July 10th will get a code for a Special Delivery Bidoof card. It's a little unclear whether or not this is exclusive to Pokemon Trading Game Online or an actual physical card, but it's still amazing that Bidoof actually got a unique promo card (featuring the Pokemon literally strapped to a Charizard) to celebrate its special day.

Honestly, we don't know if there will be any actual news coming on Bidoof Day.However, Bidoof will appear in two Pokemon games over the next few months - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl comes out in November and Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released in January 2022. Bidoof has even appeared in key art tied to the latter game, so maybe we'll see some new game footage at some point today. In the meantime, enjoy The Pokemon Company's complete embrace of Bidoof on their social media account.