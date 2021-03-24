Pokemon Black and White Fans Flood Twitter and Gen 5 Trends
Over the last 25 years, the Pokemon franchise has produced eight generations of main series entries. Every fan seems to have a favorite, and there are quite a few passionate about the fifth generation, Pokemon Black and White. That generation represented the closest thing to a reboot the series has ever seen, introducing 156 new creatures, and preventing players from catching older Pokemon until after completing the base game. It also gave the player a pair of travelling companions in Bianca and Cheren; the characters followed the player in a manner similar to the way Brock and Misty joined Ash in the anime series.
This month marks a decade since Black and White released in North America. While the fourth Pokemon generation, Diamond and Pearl, is seeing a lot of focus lately, fans have taken to Twitter to share their passion for Gen V! From the game's Pokemon designs, to its human cast, there's a lot to love about Black and White!
Since Gen 5 is trending, I'd just like to say.
PLAY POKÉMON BLACK, WHITE, BLACK 2 AND WHITE 2.
There is a reason why most consider them the best generation of Pokémon games! pic.twitter.com/kNTTWdUPlc— Paper Mawile (@TangaTang34) March 24, 2021
#Gen5 trending? Well then, have some fanart from a few years ago.#Pokemon #Snivy #Oshawott #Tepig #Lillipup #pokemonfanart pic.twitter.com/CaQRLOvBjE— rainy (@raininess7) March 24, 2021
POKEMON GEN 5 IS TRENDING LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/41T7zJpIui— Wolfy TDA - comms open (@wolfylove345) March 24, 2021
Gen 5 is trending so you know I gotta give a shoutout to my boy Sawk pic.twitter.com/nKp7oq51l7— MrTyeDye (@MrTyeDye1) March 24, 2021
Gen 5 is trending? Post best boy pic.twitter.com/AoV3B2A4cz— Jane✨💜♠️Justice for M!Grima; alt when? (@dentos_wife) March 24, 2021
Ooh Gen 5 is trending? I've got nostalgia bias but BW is my favorite pokémon game to this day. The gym leaders all feel like people and Cheren and Bianca truly feel like longtime friends
Once again asking for you to play it if you haven't already— MeatballSander (@MeatballSander) March 24, 2021
Idk why Gen 5 is trending but I'm happy about it considering that my favorite Pokémon character of all time is part of it :) pic.twitter.com/EJbebyvbQ9— #RBMystix (@vMystix) March 24, 2021
With Gen 5 trending I kind of think that Sword and Shield might have had a better reaction if they just did a more extreme version of what Black and White did.— Tree 🌠Commissions Open 0/10 Slots filled🌠 (@Dragomuse) March 24, 2021
Only use new pokemon. Not even Pikachu.