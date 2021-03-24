Pokemon Black and White Fans Flood Twitter and Gen 5 Trends

By Marc Deschamps

Over the last 25 years, the Pokemon franchise has produced eight generations of main series entries. Every fan seems to have a favorite, and there are quite a few passionate about the fifth generation, Pokemon Black and White. That generation represented the closest thing to a reboot the series has ever seen, introducing 156 new creatures, and preventing players from catching older Pokemon until after completing the base game. It also gave the player a pair of travelling companions in Bianca and Cheren; the characters followed the player in a manner similar to the way Brock and Misty joined Ash in the anime series.

This month marks a decade since Black and White released in North America. While the fourth Pokemon generation, Diamond and Pearl, is seeing a lot of focus lately, fans have taken to Twitter to share their passion for Gen V! From the game's Pokemon designs, to its human cast, there's a lot to love about Black and White!

Are you a fan of Pokemon Black and White? What's your favorite Pokemon generation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Pokemon Black and White!

Some took the opportunity to share their love for the games...

prevnext

...while others shared fan art!

prevnext

How can you not love Oshawott?

prevnext

Every Pokemon fan has a Gen V favorite.

prevnext

The game's human cast might be equally beloved!

prevnext

Cheren and Bianca were welcome additions to the game.

prevnext

Of course, N had a lot of fans, too!

prevnext

Perhaps Sword and Shield should have taken a similar path!

prev
Start the Conversation

of