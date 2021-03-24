Pokemon Black and White Fans Flood Twitter and Gen 5 Trends

Over the last 25 years, the Pokemon franchise has produced eight generations of main series entries. Every fan seems to have a favorite, and there are quite a few passionate about the fifth generation, Pokemon Black and White. That generation represented the closest thing to a reboot the series has ever seen, introducing 156 new creatures, and preventing players from catching older Pokemon until after completing the base game. It also gave the player a pair of travelling companions in Bianca and Cheren; the characters followed the player in a manner similar to the way Brock and Misty joined Ash in the anime series.

This month marks a decade since Black and White released in North America. While the fourth Pokemon generation, Diamond and Pearl, is seeing a lot of focus lately, fans have taken to Twitter to share their passion for Gen V! From the game's Pokemon designs, to its human cast, there's a lot to love about Black and White!

