Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gets Best Buy Pre-Order Bonus

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is coming to Nintendo Switch in November, but fans that plan on pre-ordering the game might still be on the fence about where to get it. A number of retailers have already revealed pre-order bonuses, and Best Buy now joins them. Fans that pre-order the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Double Pack will receive a keychain featuring charms of Turtwig, Piplup, and Chimchar, the game’s starters. Unfortunately, it seems that the keychain is only available with purchase of the Double Pack, and not with either of the individual releases.

Fans interested in the bonus can pre-order the game right here. An image of the keychain alongside the Double Pack can be found below.

Best Buy’s keychain is very cool looking, but for those looking for something a little different, there are other options! Pokemon Center also has a keychain bonus featuring the game’s starters, but instead of one keychain, fans that buy the Double Pack get three plush keychains, instead. Fans that choose to purchase the Double Pack through GameStop, however, can get a pin set featuring Dialga and Palkia. The set is similar to the ones GameStop has offered for Switch games like Mario Golf: Super Rush and Metroid Dread.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl first released on the Nintendo DS back in 2006. The fourth generation of Pokemon, Diamond and Pearl took players to the Sinnoh region, in a game that introduced fan favorites like Leafeon, Infernape, and more. Fans have been clamoring for a remake for years now, and the Nintendo Switch version will offer a number of changes, but with a presentation meant to evoke the original. It remains to be seen whether Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can shine like its predecessor, but with the remake’s release date swiftly approaching, fans should have a lot more answers in the near future!

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 19th. In the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you planning to pre-order Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Where are you planning to buy the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

