Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Report Leaks E3 2021 Surprise Early

✖

A new Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl report has reportedly leaked an E3 2021 surprise Nintendo was apparently brewing up for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players. We haven't heard or seen anything from the pair of Nintendo Switch remakes since they were announced earlier this year, but this is expected to change around E3 2021, whether during the Nintendo Direct planned for the show or during a separate Pokemon Direct right before E3 2021. Right now, the latter hasn't been announced, which suggests Pokemon may be squeezed into the standard Nintendo Direct.

Whatever the case, it's safe to assume we will see more of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl very soon, and when we do, we will apparently see that the graphics have improved considerably. Now, a new build of the game containing improved graphics isn't very surprising, but the report doesn't say these improvements are marginal, but substantial, which is quite surprising.

The new report comes the way of Centro Leaks, who took to Twitter to relay word that they've been told the graphics have been improved "a lot."

A new Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl trailer will be released soon (don't know how soon, could be E3). While that's not surprising, the interesting part is that we've been told that the graphics have improved "a lot". We will have to wait and see for ourselves. pic.twitter.com/omwExsCriG — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) June 2, 2021

Unfortunately, the tweet above is all Centro Leaks shared, which in turn has left Nintendo fans with a lot of room for speculation about how much the game's art style has changed, if any. At the time of their reveal, the remakes received criticism over their art style, but it's hard to imagine that Nintendo and Game Freak did a 180 and massively overhauled the art design of the game.

For now, take everything here, the report, and the speculation on top of it, with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, it doesn't change the fact that this all unofficial.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are both set to release sometime this holiday season via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, and possibly the Nintendo Switch Pro as well, if recent rumors and leaks are to be believed.