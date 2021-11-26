Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Giveaway Announced

The first post-launch Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl giveaway has been announced. From now until May 31, 2022, players can enter the code BDSPUNDERGR0UND into the Mystery Gift menu to receive Color Statues of Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. These statues can be placed into a player’s Secret Base to manipulate the appearance rates of certain Pokemon in the Grand Underground’s Pokemon Hideaway. This is the first post-launch giveaway for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, following the giveaway of a Manaphy egg for purchasing the game before February 2022.

Statues are one of several items that appear while digging for statues in the Grand Underground, the large underground area that appears underneath the Sinnoh region. Usually, statues can be found in either Pretty or Gorgeous Boxes, and depict various Pokemon that appear in the Sinnoh region. When placed in a Secret Base, players can increase their odds of finding certain types of Pokemon in Pokemon Hideaways. Players can increase their odds of finding a specific type of Pokemon (such as Fire-type or Ice-type Pokemon) by placing multiple statues of Pokemon of that type in the base. So, if you want to look for a Fire-type Pokemon in the Grand Underground, you’ll want to add statues of Pokemon like Chimchar or Ponyta to your base. Color Statues (which are a green color) have double the effect of a normal statue, while a Legendary Statue has three times the effect. Almost every Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can be found by Fossil Digging, although Legendary Statues can only be obtained by capturing that specific Legendary Pokemon.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the upcoming remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, which were originally released back in 2006. The game’s are billed as “faithful remakes” of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl and retain the same basic plotline and map layouts. However, the game also features some updated content (such as the Grand Underground and Super Contests) as well as quality-of-life improvements used in more recent Pokemon games.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now on the Nintendo Switch.