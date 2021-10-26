Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Releases New Trailer

The Pokemon Company has released a new trailer for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes ahead of the games’ release next month. The new trailer not only shows off the designs for Team Galactic and two of Sinnoh’s gym leaders, it also teases the first bit of content from Pokemon Platinum. You can check out the full trailer below:

The trailer itself doesn’t reveal too much new information about the upcoming games, although we do get a first look at the Team Galactic admins and the gym leaders Volkner and Candice. We also got a first look at the Sinnoh Lake Trio of Legendary Pokemon, which debuted in the original Pokemon and Diamond games. Additionally, the trailer revealed a new early purchase bonuses – players who purchase the game before February 22nd can receive the outfits worn by the protagonists in Pokemon Platinum. This is the second early purchase gift, following the previous announcement of a Manaphy egg that players will also receive via Mystery Gift.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the classic Pokemon games Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. While previous remakes were updates with compatibility with new Pokemon, The Pokemon tapped game studio ILCA to make a more “faithful remake” of the original games. The game uses chibi-style characters on the overworld map, but retains the more modern Pokemon battle screen. Other features from the original game have received updates. The Underground area (which used the Internet for the first time in a Pokemon game) is now the Grand Underground and contains new areas and Secret Bases. Contests are now Super Contests and features a brand new rhythm mini-game. Other features have also received updates, although the core storyline and characters remain mostly unchanged. Notably, only Pokemon from the first four generations of game will be appear in the new remakes.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on November 19, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.