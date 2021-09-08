Gengar Revealed as Next Build-a-Bear Pokemon Plush

✖

It appears that the next Pokemon offering from Build-a-Bear will be the Ghost-type Gengar! With Halloween just around the corner, it certainly seems like a fitting choice. Over the last few months, Build-a-Bear has been focused on new forms for Eevee, but it looks like Gengar will be hopping the line in front of Leafeon and Glaceon. Build-a-Bear's official website has not been updated with the Pokemon plush, but images have been shared by PokeJungle, presumably from an email sent by the company. Buyers will also have the chance to grab purple pajamas and a 5-in-1 sound option.

Images of the Build-a-Bear plush can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Halloween is approaching and it looks like Build-A-Bear is getting in on the fun. Gengar appears to be the next Pokémon plushie coming! pic.twitter.com/csTeW4LiyE — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) September 7, 2021

One of the original 150 Pokemon, Gengar first appeared in Pokemon Red and Green, which first released in Japan in 1996. Gengar and its pre-evolutionary forms Gastly and Haunter were the only Ghost-type Pokemon in the game (also sharing a Poison-type). Over the last 25 years, a lot more Ghost-type Pokemon have been introduced to the franchise, but Gengar remains the most popular, as well as one of the most beloved Pokemon in the entire franchise. That popularity has resulted in Gengar getting a lot of merchandise over the years, including action figures, a plush with a gigantic tongue, and more.

It will be interesting to see where Build-a-Bear goes with the Pokemon franchise next! It's possible the company will go back and finish the Eeveelutions, or it could go with Delibird in time for the holiday season. Of course, Build-a-Bear could end up going in a different direction entirely! Clearly the company has had a lot of success with the Pokemon license, and that doesn't seem likely to change anytime soon. With so many different Pokemon to choose from, fans will just have to wait to see which one ends up getting revealed next!

Do you plan on getting yourself a Gengar plush from Build-a-Bear? Are you happy to see the Ghost-type Pokemon arrive in time for Halloween? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!