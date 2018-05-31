Exclusive: Jigglypuff Sings Her Way Into Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Pokemon Line

Jigglypuff has joined Build-A-Bear Workshop’s popular line of Pokemon plushes.

Beginning today, May 31st, Pokemon fans can buy the cuddly pink Pokemon either online at Build-A-Bear’s website or at one of Build-A-Bear’s US, UK, or Canadian Build-A-Bear Workshop stores. Fans can buy either a Make-Your-Own Jigglypuff plush and Jigglypuff Cape in-stores, or an online exclusive Jigglypuff bundle.

Jigglypuff is best known as being a longtime frenemy of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. Jigglypuff befriended Ash and his friends early on in the Pokemon anime, but it quickly became enraged at their inability to stay awake during one of its songs. Whenever Ash and its friends fell asleep due to Jigglypuff’s Sing attack (which induces sleep in Pokemon battles), it would draw on their faces with permanent marker out of revenge. After a lengthy time away from the Pokemon anime, Jigglypuff returned last season and followed Ash to the Alola region to create more havoc for Ash and his new friends.

Each Online Exclusive Pokemon Jigglypuff Bundle includes the Jigglypuff plush, a cape for Jigglypuff to wear, a special microphone that Jigglypuff can sing into, a Jigglypuff 6-in-1 Sound chip, and an exclusive Pokemon Trading Card Game card. The full bundle will cost $52 plus tax.

As expected for a Pokemon known for their singing ability, Jigglypuff’s clothing and accessory motif revolves around singing. The Pokemon’s adorable cape is decorated with musical notes, and the microphone is almost identical to the one that Jigglypuff used in the anime series, although it has PokeBall decorations around the handle. Fortunately, it does not appear that Jigglypuff’s microphone comes with a built-in marker.

Purchasing the Jigglypuff in stores will cost $28 plus tax, while Jigglypuff Cape can be purchased separately in Build-A-Bear Workshop stores for $12.50.

Jigglypuff is the eighth Pokemon plush available at Build-A-Bear Workshop, following Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Eevee, Squirtle, Vulplix, and Meowth.

Build-A-Bear is also running a promotion in which select Pokemon bundles are 20% off through their online store. The promotion is only good while supplies last and Jigglypuff is excluded from the sale.

Head over to Build-A-Bear’s website to grab the Jigglypuff bundle while you can; these plushes are super popular and can sell out quickly. A gallery of additional images is available below.

